PM Update: Skies may stay hazy with wildfire smoke into Thursday

It was a sunny day, other than smoke up high. That smoke did probably hold our temperatures back a couple degrees, as it was rather thick at times, and forecast highs underperformed somewhat. Nonetheless, it was a pleasant one if you didn’t spend much time looking for blue sky conditions. Our weather remains pretty nice through tomorrow.

Through tonight: Comfortable this evening and seasonably cool tonight. Hazy skies continue to be the rule into the night. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another day with few clouds. There is that smoke wild card, but it’ll be plenty sunny either way. Temperatures range from the upper 70s to lower 80s for highs, perhaps bunching up on one end, depending on whether we see much smoke.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 164.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are both high.

Smoky skies: An outburst of wildfires that developed late last week in western Canada has delivered us hazy conditions today. Wildfire smoke carried by the jet stream arrived in the Northeast yesterday, but we didn’t have the clear skies to see much of it. Today was another story, with a thick plume sitting over the area aloft.

Some smoke seems likely to hang out over the Northeast the next several days, although it may shift a bit with time.

Pics from Bethany Beach, DE at lunchtime - you can clearly see the upper level smoke/haze to the south (pic 1), while skies are much clearer to the north (pic 2). @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/FLzy8cMvzQ — Jen Riskus (@jriskus) May 10, 2023

