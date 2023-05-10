D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and superb spring warmth today and tomorrow

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

10/10: One of those somewhat rare spring days that feels like spring, not late winter or early summer. Enjoy the sun and highs in the low to mid-70s! Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Today and tomorrow are about as good as it gets with warm sunshine and low humidity as high pressure takes control. Friday trends more summery with somewhat more noticeable humidity. The weekend then brings shower and storm chances back into the picture thanks to a nearby frontal boundary, but it’s a bit too soon to pinpoint the timing and impact on outdoor plans.

Today (Wednesday): A beautiful day and an easy forecast! Temperatures start the morning in the 40s and 50s, on their way to afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. That’s it! Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear with light winds and lows dropping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Again, short and sweet, no need to belabor the point. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny again, still with light winds and fairly low humidity. Temperatures trend somewhat warmer with highs near 80. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Continued mostly clear and calm with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Feeling rather summery on Friday with partly sunny skies, hotter highs heading for the mid-80s, and humidity starting to become more noticeable (dew points in the mid- to upper 50s). Can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm Friday evening or overnight with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Scattered showers and storms are possible at times Saturday and Saturday night with a frontal boundary nearby. Hopefully we can provide additional details by tomorrow. Sunday could see a continued chance of scattered showers and storms, unless the front pushes far enough to our south to put us in a drier zone. Saturday highs warm up to near 80 before slightly cooler Sunday highs probably in the 70s. Confidence: Low

