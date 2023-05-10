D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and superb spring warmth today and tomorrow

Today (Wednesday): A beautiful day and an easy forecast! Temperatures start the morning in the 40s and 50s, on their way to afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity. That’s it! Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear with light winds and lows dropping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Again, short and sweet, no need to belabor the point. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny again, still with light winds and fairly low humidity. Temperatures trend somewhat warmer with highs near 80. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Continued mostly clear and calm with lows in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Feeling rather summery on Friday with partly sunny skies, hotter highs heading for the mid-80s, and humidity starting to become more noticeable (dew points in the mid- to upper 50s). Can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm Friday evening or overnight with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Scattered showers and storms are possible at times Saturday and Saturday night with a frontal boundary nearby. Hopefully we can provide additional details by tomorrow. Sunday could see a continued chance of scattered showers and storms, unless the front pushes far enough to our south to put us in a drier zone. Saturday highs warm up to near 80 before slightly cooler Sunday highs probably in the 70s. Confidence: Low