D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny 80s return before showery start to weekend

Today (Thursday): Highs around 80 to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity (dew points in the low 50s) qualify for another Nice Day designation. We could still see some of the same hazy smoke from the Canadian wildfires we saw yesterday, but it should be less than today and diminishing as the day goes on. Light breezes blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and marginally cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower half of the 60s. Light winds come from the south at 5 to 1o mph. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.
Tomorrow (Friday): Even warmer highs in the lower to middle 80s with humidity ticking slightly higher (dew points moving toward the upper 50s), but not nearly as uncomfortable as typical D.C. area summertime levels. Skies should be mostly sunny, but some increase in cloudiness is possible late in the day. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies shift to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the evening, and scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely overnight. Lows range mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Saturday continues those cloudy conditions with a decent chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms at times. Highs should hold back in the 70s. Rain chances should be decreasing by evening with partial clearing Saturday night and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday (Mother’s Day) is trending nicer with maybe some morning clouds before partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon as highs range through the upper 70s to perhaps low 80s. Humidity shifts comfortably lower as well. A few clouds are possible Sunday night with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Monday could bring back more clouds and potentially some showers, but forecast confidence is low. Highs are probably in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low