D.C.-area forecast: Mostly sunny 80s return before showery start to weekend

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

9/10: Yes, May can be at its best with 70s for highs, but sunny near 80 with low humidity is also a prize. One point off in case wildfire smoke ruins our blue skies again. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 79-83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-87. Forecast in detail This variable spring pattern continues to oscillate between cool and warm, wet and dry. May is already running about an inch drier than normal in Washington, so the arrival of showers late Friday into Saturday is needed, despite its inconvenient timing. We may salvage some nicer conditions on Mother’s Day, though, before maybe another chance of showers on Monday.

Today (Thursday): Highs around 80 to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity (dew points in the low 50s) qualify for another Nice Day designation. We could still see some of the same hazy smoke from the Canadian wildfires we saw yesterday, but it should be less than today and diminishing as the day goes on. Light breezes blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and marginally cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower half of the 60s. Light winds come from the south at 5 to 1o mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Even warmer highs in the lower to middle 80s with humidity ticking slightly higher (dew points moving toward the upper 50s), but not nearly as uncomfortable as typical D.C. area summertime levels. Skies should be mostly sunny, but some increase in cloudiness is possible late in the day. Light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies shift to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the evening, and scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely overnight. Lows range mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday continues those cloudy conditions with a decent chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms at times. Highs should hold back in the 70s. Rain chances should be decreasing by evening with partial clearing Saturday night and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday (Mother’s Day) is trending nicer with maybe some morning clouds before partly to mostly sunny skies by afternoon as highs range through the upper 70s to perhaps low 80s. Humidity shifts comfortably lower as well. A few clouds are possible Sunday night with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday could bring back more clouds and potentially some showers, but forecast confidence is low. Highs are probably in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low

