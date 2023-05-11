PM Update: Feeling more like summer on Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We made it to a range of mid-70s and around 80 this afternoon. One of the few warm days of late. Smoke high above from wildfires in Canada was a little less thick today, but it’s still hanging around the region. We should see less of that with time, and temperatures are headed up further on Friday.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear tonight. Higher moisture levels help keep temperatures up, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds are light after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly to mostly sunny, with some low-level pollution as heat turns it up a notch. Some smoke may linger aloft, helping make for hazy views. Afternoon readings will be in the mid-80s, with some upper 80s possible.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 298.4. Grass pollen and mold spores are moderate/high.

Bad air: We’re headed into the Triple H time of year: heat, humidity and haze. While tomorrow is not exactly a scorcher, conditions will be right for air quality to turn even poorer than it has been. Today parts of the region were in a code yellow. A code orange has been hoisted for Friday in the urban corridor and over into Loudoun County.

A code orange focuses on sensitive groups such as older adults, children, and people with asthma and various other conditions. In general, limiting outdoor activity during the midday and afternoon is advisable.

🚨 We're forecasting Code Orange #AirQuality conditions throughout the #DC-#Baltimore metro area tomorrow, May 12, 2023. Delay #emissions intensive activities like charcoal grilling, gas-powered yard work, and driving gas-powered vehicles. pic.twitter.com/LOI0klmtX1 — Clean Air Partners (@CleanAirPartner) May 11, 2023

