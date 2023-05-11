Dangerous storms to hit the Plains. Here’s where there’s most risk Thursday.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A classic springtime severe weather episode — complete with the potential for a few significant tornadoes — is set to crop up over the Great Plains on Thursday, bringing dangerous thunderstorms at a time of year when numerous festivities, including graduations, barbecues and other recreational activities, are held outside. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has drawn a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk on its outlook maps for the region, highlighting the greater Oklahoma City metro area, the Interstate 35 corridor and parts of southern Kansas as being in the heart of the bull’s eye. An upgrade to a Level 4 risk may be considered.

The storms will probably take the form of rotating supercells, producing baseball-size hail or hurricane-force straight-line winds and a few tornadoes, one or two of which could be strong.

Thunderstorms will rapidly blossom during the early to midafternoon in western Kansas and Oklahoma, progressing east along a “dryline” — or the leading edge of bone-dry air from the Desert Southwest encroaching into Gulf of Mexico moisture to the east.

In Kansas, more storms will emerge. In Oklahoma, only one or two may form — but they will tap into a volatile environment, channeling the atmosphere’s full fury. Additional severe thunderstorms are likely Friday.

Areas affected

As of this AM, an Enhanced risk (3/5, orange) is in place for a large swath of Oklahoma & Kansas.



A sneaky chance we may see an upgrade here. Watch this space. #kswx #okwx pic.twitter.com/cp8stRgLSD — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 11, 2023

A Level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk covers roughly 3.5 million people. In the zone are Oklahoma City; the suburbs of Moore and Norman, Okla.; Tulsa; Lawton/Fort Sill, Okla.; Wichita; and western Kansas between Colby and Garden City. The greatest risk will be along Interstate 35/135 but south of Interstate 70.

A broader Level 2 out of 5 slight risk encompasses regions from southwest Nebraska, including McCook, toward north Central Texas between Abilene and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Wichita Falls is in the slight-risk zone.

The setup

A pocket of high-altitude cold air, low pressure and spin — nestled within a dip in the jet stream — was ejecting out of the Rockies into southeast Colorado to start the day. That upper-level low, which spins counterclockwise, was inducing southerly winds over the southern Plains, which is allowing warmth and moisture to spread northward. That sets the stage for storms.

Meanwhile, frigid air in the upper atmosphere will overspread that surface warmth, creating a contrast that will lead to a highly unstable, or “juiced up,” atmosphere. Robust fuel for thunderstorms will exit in Oklahoma, with slightly lesser storm fuel — but more spin and a greater trigger — in Kansas.

Thunderstorms should erupt in Kansas by early afternoon, with a midafternoon initiation time in western Oklahoma.

Kansas

An arcing line of thunderstorms will form from west of Garden City to Dodge City during the 2 p.m. hour. These thunderstorms will be “lop topped,” meaning they won’t be especially tall. That’s because of the lesser storm fuel available.

However, given their proximity to the low-pressure center, they will have more spin, or shear — a change in wind speed and/or direction with height — to tap into. That will encourage rotation, and the propensity for several tornadoes. That’s especially true as the jet stream begins to sweep overhead during the evening.

It’s worth noting that any tornadoes in Kansas, while dangerous, may not be long-lived or long-track in nature. That’s because storm mergers may ensue and disrupt any mesocyclones, or areas of rotation, that become established for an extended period. Because the upper-level low is nearby, there is more of an impetus for widespread storms, which can result in storm-to-storm interference.

Thus, several tornadoes are likely, but the risk of stronger, significant tornadoes is farther south in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

Any storms in Oklahoma will be more sparse. That might sound like good news, but it’s not — fewer storms means less competition. And with a powder-keg atmosphere, the one or two storms that do form could become beastly.

There are multiple reasons to expect only a couple storms to form:

There exists a “cap,” or lid of warm air, about a mile above the ground. That will serve to stop surface pockets of air from rising and generating storms. However, the “cap” may be broken by strong heating at the surface heading in the afternoon, allowing all of the atmosphere’s pent-up anger to blossom at once into a couple higher-end storms.

The forcing, or trigger, to generate storms — our pocket of spin, or vorticity — is slipping through Kansas. Thus, there’s not a widespread mechanism to get storms to fire in Oklahoma. That means only a couple will.

Once the cap breaks in one or two spots, however, any storms will become dangerous very quickly. Oklahoma will be where the maximum in storm fuel will be found.

Moreover, meteorologists have greater confidence in individual rotating supercell thunderstorms forming — rather than clusters, squall lines or disorganized storms. That’s because mid-level winds are orthogonal (perpendicular) to the dryline along which storms will be forming and, subsequently, will push thunderstorms off the boundary before they have time to merge with other storms. The presence of supercells is especially concerning.

There will also be cause to closely monitor the Oklahoma City area. That’s because of something known as a “dryline bulge,” or a surge of dry air ahead of the rest of the dryline, that is simulated to occur in southwest Oklahoma.

In addition to acting as a local trigger for storm initiation, dryline bulges tend to enhance low-level easterly winds on the northern side, which in turn bolsters low-level helicity, or twist. That will ramp up the tornado risk.

If a dryline bulge does manifest in southwest Oklahoma, a storm could easily ride the H.E. Bailey Turnpike northeast in to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

The bottom line

A number of tornado watches and warnings will be issued late Thursday.

Tornado watches mean conditions are broadly favorable for severe weather, inducing tornadoes, during a lengthy window. It’s a sign to remain in a heightened state of awareness while the threat persists.

Tornado warnings are issued on a small-scale local level, often covering only a fraction of an individual county. They are an immediate call to action that a tornado is either believed to be forming or has been spotted. It’s critical to shelter when a warning is announced.

Otherwise, it’s important to review your severe weather plan with loved ones, decide ahead of time where you’ll shelter, and plan your day to ensure you are never more than a few moments away from a safe place.

