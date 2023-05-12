PM Update: Cooler with showers Saturday, but pleasant for Mother’s Day

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today was the warmest of the month most spots as highs settled across the mid- and upper 80s. You might have noticed some humidity as well. With dew points topping 60 in and around the city, there was even a bit of a heat index making it feel a degree or two warmer than it was. It’s a taste of summer but it won’t last long. Rainier and cooler tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Low level moisture keeps it on the warm side through the night. We’re partly cloudy with just an isolated shower or storm. Better odds of steadier showers may hold off till nearer dawn. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 60s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Looks like we’ll see off and on showers much of the day. It’s probably not too heavy most of the time, with places picking up a quarter to a half inch or so, and heavier south. Possibly a rumble, but again storms are more likely south. Highs are probably just after midnight tonight, with afternoon readings mainly in a 70 to 75 range.

Sunday: It’ll be a great Mother’s Day locally, with sunny skies dominating. Just a few clouds at times, perhaps increasing late. Highs should reach the mid-70s. There’s an occasional breeze from variable directions.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 189.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high.

