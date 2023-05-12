D.C.-area forecast: 80s today, with some haze and humidity tagging along

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality, unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today's daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: We're quite warm — about 10 degrees above-average — with sullied Code Orange air quality. At least it's a Friday without major weather concerns.

Express forecast

Today: Fairly sunny, despite haze/pollution. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Rising shower/storm chances, especially late. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers and storms. Humid. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Fairly sunny, perhaps breezy. Highs: 72 to 78 degrees.

Forecast in detail

Today’s air quality isn’t great, which means take it a bit easy on midday strenuous exercise, among other suggestions. We may not be (quite) this warm for the foreseeable future but our average high temperatures keep climbing, so don’t fret it if you love warmth and heat. Tomorrow looks wet but the forecast for Mother’s Day has improved!

Today (Friday): Rather sunny, although it may be filtered at times by haze and pollution. Our mid- to upper 80s high temperatures crank us into a summery mode. If we see less sunshine than currently expected, we may not get quite this warm. We’ll feel a tad sticky and humid by day’s end if dew points do indeed head near and above 60 degrees. Light south-southwest breezes in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds quickly increase. Shower chances focus mainly after midnight. We could even see a late-night thunderstorm. Muggy low temperatures merely bottom out in the 60s. We may see a quick quarter inch of rain, especially nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Off and on showers or storms are a good bet. Nearly overcast conditions may hold until late day, when shower and storm chances start to drop off just a bit. Humidity is palpable (unless you acclimate quickly) with dew points nearing the mid-60s. High temperatures top out in the low to mid-70s. Sunniest of spots, if there are any, may see a few upper 70s. Up to a half-inch of rain and a few moderate north-northeast afternoon breezes are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers or a storm remain possible early, but rain chances should drop quickly as skies clear a bit. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees near dawn. Confidence: Medium

Sunday (Mother’s Day): A bit breezy but partly to mostly sunny is a good forecast improvement! Drier air is moving in on northerly breezes, making high temperatures in the 70s quite comfortable — let’s say 72 to 78 degrees is what it’s aiming for, as of now. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with shower chances rising after midnight. The entire region should bottom out in the 50s for low temperatures. Confidence: Medium

A couple showers or storms remain possible Monday with somewhat cloudy skies at times. It neither looks too wet nor for too long — as it stands now. Most of the rain wants to stay to our south. High temperatures should manage the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. We’ll fine tune the details as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunshine should return Tuesday along with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. There could be some periodic clouds and breezes, but the air should be dry and comfortable. Confidence: Medium

