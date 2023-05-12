Damaging tornadoes tore through Plains, with risk of more storms Friday

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Multiple swarms of tornadoes terrorized the Plains on Thursday, bringing damage to the Interstate 35 corridor in Oklahoma — part of a classic springtime outbreak of severe weather. One cluster of twisters spun up across the southern suburbs of Oklahoma City, while another batch whirled through more rural communities in eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

The well-anticipated weather, which drew a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center, stemmed from a violent clash of air masses characteristic of the spring months.

The same parent storm system could bring more tornadoes on Friday. Another level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk of severe weather has been drawn for portions of the mid-Missouri Valley and encompasses Omaha, Nebraska, Sioux City, Iowa, and regions along Interstate 29.

A recap of Thursday’s storms

Fomenting Thursday’s menagerie of meteorological malfeasance was a strong low pressure system ejecting out of the Colorado Rockies. The low was “stacked,” meaning a pocket of high-altitude frigid air, low pressure and spin hung over the surface low. These features worked their way northeast in tandem, reaching the Colorado/Kansas/Nebraska border in midafternoon.

The parent low brought two disparate areas of severe weather risk, split by a zone of relative quiescence in central Kansas.

The northern zone, which stretched along Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado and western Kansas, was a “cold core” setup near the center of low pressure. Warmth and moisture struggled to snake that far north, but what little thunderstorm fuel present was met with extreme shear — or changing winds with height. That meant that any of the low-topped thunderstorms that formed rapidly rotated, producing a slew of tornadoes.

In Oklahoma, there was far more instability, i.e. thunderstorm fuel, but less shear (spin). Meteorologists were unsure how the storms would evolve, but they knew that if limiting factors were overcome, the storms could become especially dangerous. That wound up exactly the case.

More than a dozen reported tornadoes from Kansas to Colorado

Fourteen reported tornadoes (a preliminary count) accompanied the cold core setup. Meteorologists chased several along Highway 40 between Weskan, Kan., and Arapahoe, Colo. During the height of the outbreak, two tornadoes were on the ground simultaneously from different regions of rotation in the same band of storms.

Shot of both tornadoes pic.twitter.com/qdc2N7MfmZ — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) May 11, 2023

Storm chaser Max Olson saw eight tornadoes over a several-hour window:

Tornado number 8 or the day coming down near Monument, KS. This is absolutely insane. @NWSGoodland pic.twitter.com/yJIAwW7YsW — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) May 12, 2023

It was initially unclear if there was any damage from the severe weather event in the region.

Tornadoes in Oklahoma

This same shot from below about 3 minutes before rapid tornadogenesis: https://t.co/2FndamJoFV pic.twitter.com/oNhPD7HZVN — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) May 12, 2023

Morning thunderstorms in southern Oklahoma draped a stubborn veil of overcast skies across the Sooner State, raising questions about whether storm fuel would be tough to come by. Initial “appetizer” storms cleared by early afternoon, however, allowing full sunshine to emerge and temperatures to spike to near 80 degrees. Combined with plentiful humidity, the atmosphere was ripe for high-impact storms.

Storms were expected to form along a dryline — the leading edge of bone-dry air from the Desert Southwest encroaching on a Gulf-moistened air mass to the east.

At 3:45 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center hoisted a tornado watch, noting a 40 percent chance that one or more significant tornadoes — those with winds over 111 mph — would touch down.

The local forecast office in Norman, Okla., expressed concern about a surge of dry air ahead of the remainder of the dryline, known as a “dryline bulge,” which would enhance low-level easterly winds north of the bulge. That would bolster low-level helicity, or spin, and boost the chance of tornadoes. Forcasters placed an emphasis on the region southwest of Oklahoma City and warned that storms could form there and track into the metro area.

Storms were mostly meager through about 7 p.m. local time, when a clump of four cells with embedded areas of rotation formed along the H.E. Bailey turnpike (Interstate 44) southwest of Oklahoma City. Over the next hour, the low-level jet stream strengthened, amplifying wind shear and forming classic rotating supercells. That’s when tornadoes began forming in rapid fire. One was even spotted from the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma’s campus, which houses both the Storm Prediction Center and the Norman forecast office.

It’s unknown how many formed, but the National Weather Service in Norman is planning at least 13 storm surveys for Friday. Two tornadoes tore near or through the town of Cole on Thursday, which was hit by a killer EF3 tornado on April 19. Another hit Newcastle, Okla., and moved toward Tuttle.

This is what it's like to be beneath a rotating thunderstorm known as a "supercell". This would produce a family of destructive tornadoes 30 minutes later.



I shot this near Dibble, Oklahoma.



We could have more severe weather tomorrow. Follow @MyRadarWX for critical updates. pic.twitter.com/tf4jrDwCvV — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) May 12, 2023

State troopers blocked traffic on I-35 for a time as storms passed. Eventually another tornado touched down in the town of Noble, just east of the interstate.

More risk of Friday storms

Friday will feature a severe weather risk, too, with additional tornadoes possible beneath the core of low pressure in northern/eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. An arcing band of thunderstorms with several areas of circulation is expected to form during the midafternoon and will work north.

Unlike the fully “cold core” setup in Colorado, there should be more instability, or fuel, to work with, as well. The overlap of spin and fuel could make for a dangerous evening.

Farther south and well-removed from the parent upper-air distance and jet stream, there will be less wind shear to foster rotation within storms. That said, thunderstorms are still expected to form along the dryline in Texas and Oklahoma, where the Storm Prediction Center has drawn a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. It includes Oklahoma City, western parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Abilene and Midland-Odessa, Tex.

Despite the reduced shear, instability will still be plentiful, meaning more slow-moving and messier severe thunderstorms with wind and hail can be expected.

