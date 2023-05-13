D.C.-area forecast: Occasional showers through the day, then a beautiful Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: We're back into the disgruntled weather on Saturday thing. I'll dream of last weekend. Express forecast Today: Occasional showers or light rain. Highs: 69-74.

Tonight: Evening shower. Clearing. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-to-upper 70s. Forecast in detail Mid to upper 80s of yesterday are a memory today. It’s a bit muggy, so not necessarily a refreshing cool down. Off and on rain may be able to be dodged if you really try, but bringing an umbrella is probably wise. On the flip side, tomorrow is setting up to be just about perfect. A nice gift for Mother’s Day.

Today (Saturday): Scattered showers are a good bet throughout the day. Maybe a couple rumbles. The steadiest rain may target the midday and afternoon, with raindrops tending to wind down in the hours around sunset. It could be rather hit or miss, but some spots see up to a quarter or even a half inch. Temperatures are mainly near or a few degrees above 70, with rather high humidity levels given dew points in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any showers should be ending during the evening if not prior. After dark, skies trend clearer with lows ending up in a range of mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Mother’s Day): Great timing for a nice weather day. Skies are partly cloudy, winds are light from the north, and high temperatures are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase a bit through the night. There’s a chance of some showers, with better odds of rain as one heads south of the area. Low temperatures range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We could see some showers around early Monday, but mainly south of us. Otherwise, trending clearer with time. Highs probably rise to near 70 or into the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Looks like a good deal of sunshine for Tuesday. Temperatures rise to 80 or above out ahead of another cold front. That front pushes high temperatures back into the 70s for much of the rest of the week. Confidence: Medium

