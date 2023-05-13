PM Update: Rains diminish tonight, then a sunny Mother’s Day

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Rain slowly moves out this evening (mostly by midnight) after giving us another tenth of an inch or so. The “lucky” folks seeing a thunderstorm downpour could get even more than a quarter-inch of additional rain. We’re breezy, sunny, and warm for Mother’s Day tomorrow — helping make up for today!

Through Tonight: Temperatures and humidity slowly drop — along with rain chances — after midnight. Skies slowly clear as light north-northwest breezes help dry us out. Low temperatures range thorough the 50s in the region by sunrise, at which point you’ll notice the nice drop in dew points as crisper air moves in.

Tomorrow (Mother’s Day): Some high clouds at times, but generally partly to mostly sunny skies, free of rain, and seasonably warm mid- to upper-70s. A great gift for moms! North-northeast breezes could occasionally gust near 15 mph, but even the wind portion of the forecast has improved toward lower wind speeds.

Overnight, clouds return with a slight shower chance (especially south of town) and low temperatures near 50 degrees to mid-50s.

Rains helping us keep pace, but we’re not getting ahead

We can’t quite seem to fully eliminate patchy drought and abnormally dry conditions out of the Mid-Atlantic region. The good news is that none of our patches of drought have gotten worse in the last week.

Portions of West Virginia have sprung ahead in the last week (light green shading) while the panhandle of Virginia, as one example in the yellow shading, has outpaced dryness in other parts of the region. Outlined are the patchy (orange lines of) drought and abnormally dry (yellow outline) conditions. Gray shading is neutral — we’ve neither improved nor worsened conditions from two weeks ago.

So it’s a somewhat neutral position to be in, where we are merely breaking even in our rain amounts lately. Because we have had preexisting rainfall deficits and drought conditions for much of the year, we’re not able to fully kick our need for surplus rains. Our rainfall deficit map would need to have light orange shadings fully eliminated to kick our drought zones.

