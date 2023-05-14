D.C.-area forecast: Warm 70s ahead and mostly dry through tomorrow

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Mother’s Day): Some high clouds at times, but generally partly to mostly sunny. Essentially zero rain chance with dry air moving in. This makes high temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s feel fantastically comfortable (not humid). North-northeast breezes are fairly light, perhaps occasionally gusting near 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies trend mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower. Low temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s. A light northerly breeze should stay around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates and our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A Live chat tonight at 8:13 p.m. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…
Tomorrow (Monday): Maybe an early-morning shower well south of town, but skies should fairly quickly turn mostly sunny during the morning. Highs head for the mid-70s or so with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are fairly clear, but we could see a few clouds and even a stray shower nearer dawn. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 50s for everyone in the region. Light southwest winds could occasionally gust near 15 mph. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The forecast has started to trend cloudier Tuesday with a few showers — or even a storm — possible. High temperatures should still manage the 70s, perhaps near 80 in sunnier spots, despite any clouds. As a cold front approaches, we may have some moderate southwesterly breezes, which help transport to us slightly more moist air. Confidence: Medium
Moderate northerly breezes behind our cold front on Wednesday bring drier and slightly cooler air. Sunny skies still help keep high temperatures only slightly below average, in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium