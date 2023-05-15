PM Update: Mild tonight and warmer Tuesday ahead of showers and storms

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morning cloudiness aside, it was another brilliant day across the area. High temperatures mainly in the mid-70s are now a couple of degrees below average. If you spent time in the sun, you may not have noticed too much. Low humidity that aided cooling last night is increasingly replaced by some low-level moisture swarming the area. By Tuesday, it will feel a touch muggy, and with that will come some storm threats.

Through tonight: It will be clearer than not, but clouds will increase with time. Lows will range from the mid-50s to about 60, possibly with a touch or two of near-dawn fog in the typical spots. Winds will blow lightly from the south.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy should do it on the whole, although some sunnier moments will be possible here and there. The odds of showers and storms will grow during the afternoon, with some of that likely by evening. The most intense storms should stay to the south, but a strong to severe storm will be possible up to around the city. With highs near 80 and humidity approaching the moderate range, it’ll feel like a day near summer. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts near 30 mph.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 368 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is HIGH at 29 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are moderate/high.

Smoky skies: We’ll have to watch a new batch of thick wildfire smoke from Canada over the next few days. The jet stream should push it into the Northeast United States. Whether it is thick this far south may be another question.

