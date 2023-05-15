D.C.-area forecast: Early-week warmth gives way to cooler air after Tuesday shower possibility

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Cloud coverage is a bit of a question mark, but most of us should be mostly sunny by afternoon. And we should still get into the 70s with low humidity. So not a bad start to the workweek!

Express forecast

Today: Decreasing a.m. clouds, mostly sunny p.m. Highs: 73 to 78.

Tonight: Mainly clear until pre-dawn hours. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mainly p.m. rain chances. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Forecast in detail

Our workweek starts fine with seasonable warmth continuing into tomorrow. A stalled front and low-pressure system threaten showers later Tuesday into Tuesday night before getting kicked out to sea. We’ll see sunshine and dry breezes returning for a cooler middle to late week. Still some question marks with regard to timing of rain chances this weekend as a cold front moves through.

Today (Monday): Clouds decrease from north to south during the morning hours, and all of us should be mostly sunny by afternoon. Any shower chance should remain well south of the area. High temperatures should reach the mid-70s or so. Breezes are generally light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should stay clear until right near dawn Tuesday, when there’s a tiny shower chance and low temperatures are finishing their fall into the 50s. Light southwest breezes keep us mild and add just a bit more palpable moisture to the air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy as shower chances rise. We may get away with just an isolated shower risk during the morning, before a better chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the afternoon into evening, with highs well into the 70s to perhaps near 80 in sunnier spots. Moderate southwest breezes aid in a slight increase in humidity. A quick quarter-inch of rain is possible if we see a couple of downpours. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with showers, a thunderstorm, and even a downpour is possible. Flooding seems unlikely with our relatively dry soils, but we’ll alert you if that changes. Most persistent and heaviest activity may end by midnight, but showers or even a period of light rain could continue closer toward dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s with a light breeze from the west. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Any lingering showers should clear quickly early Wednesday morning. Moderate northerly breezes behind a cold front bring drier and less-warm air. We could see a few gusts near 20 mph. Partly to mostly sunny skies still help keep things comfortable, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine should generally dominate Thursday and Friday as high temperatures aim for the mid-60s to mid-70s. That’s below average but still arguably comfortable under such a strong, summer-equivalent sun angle. For now it looks like the slight chance of a passing shower has dwindled, but if that changes we’ll be sure to update you. Confidence: Medium

Cold-front timing is in flux and thus is some of the weekend forecast. Comfortable 70s should dominate temperature ranges, even with frontal question marks. We may have a showery Saturday, and then clear out by later Sunday, should the front pass through our region Saturday night. The forecast probably changes should the front slow down or speed up. Because of possible rain both days, keep your outdoor plans a bit loose. Check back in with us as we get closer. Confidence: Low

