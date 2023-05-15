Numerous heat records smashed in Pacific Northwest and western Canada

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Record warmth has toppled many long-term records across the U.S. West Coast and western Canada since last week. While the unusual early-season heat wave wanes somewhat after Monday, another bout of record heat is expected to emerge as soon as later this week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Places like Seattle and Portland, Ore., have already broken several daily record highs in a row. A handful of other spots, such as Hoquiam in Washington and Pemberton in British Columbia, have broken May (and earliest in the year) heat records, as well.

The particularly hot and dry conditions have also caused numerous ongoing wildfires to flare up again across the region, along with some new starts, particularly focused on Alberta Province in Canada.

At this point, there is still no real sign of a large-scale cool-down for the region. Instead, the forecast goes from scorching to a little less hot and back to broiling again.

Another day of record heat Monday

A heat dome of cloud-squashing high pressure pulsed toward peak intensity this past weekend, sending record-breaking temperatures soaring well into the 90s in western Canada and adjacent parts of the United States. That continued Monday.

Advertisement

Heat warnings remain in effect for portions of northern Alberta through evening, according to Environment Canada.

The central coastal region of British Columbia is also under a heat warning through Thursday. Daytime temperatures there are expected to reach and surpass 86 degrees (30 Celsius), with overnight lows around 59 degrees (15 Celsius), the next several days.

Additional record highs are also expected southward into the Pacific Northwest on Monday, in Seattle and Portland among other areas, where highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are anticipated and heat advisories remain in place. Heat advisories are also up for the southern half of California’s Central Valley. Afternoon temperatures there should reach the mid-90s to around 100 through the week.

A dozen or two overnight warm lows may also continue to be bested each day into next weekend.

Where we’ve been

Record temperatures that ramped up Friday peaked over the weekend on both sides of the international border. Some of the most impressive heat stats are below:

Advertisement

Quillayute and Hoquiam in Washington — These spots hit 92 degrees and 91 degrees respectively, tying and passing old records for the month of May.

Florence, North Bend and Astoria in Oregon — All three reached the 90s and all set monthly records on Sunday. Florence soared to 97 degrees.

British Columbia — Multiple locations reached and surpassed 35 Celsius on Sunday, including Lytton at 96.6 degrees (35.9 Celsius). May heat records were set at Pemberton, Campbell River, and Tofino, among other spots.

Portland, Ore. — The city experienced three days at or above 90 degrees, all record highs, Friday through Sunday.

Seattle — Three record highs were set in a row, though the city missed 90 degrees (so far). But the 89-degree high on May 14 equaled the hottest day this early in the year there.

Dozens of daily records were also set across six of Canada’s provinces. Some locations have broken multiple daily records, and sometimes by major margins. Staggering record breaks from Sunday include Red Earth Creek, Alberta, by 8.2 degrees (4.6 Celsius) over the old record and Squamish, B.C., by 11.9 degrees (6.6 Celsius) over the prior record.

Fire weather takes a turn for the worse

After firefighters got a bit of an upper hand on many blazes with a respite in high temperatures and wind last week, summerlike conditions have kicked some fires back into gear.

At least 89 wildfires are currently burning in Alberta, Canada, up somewhat from late last week thanks to new fires in northern parts of the province. Drought covers significant portions of the region, helping keep a feedback cycle of hot and dry going.

With more than 1.2 million acres (half a million hectares) of land scorched so far, the Weather Network points out that more than seven times the total land has gone up in smoke this year compared the past five seasons combined.

Advertisement

Air quality alerts are in effect for parts of Alberta and British Columbia, as well as on Monday also extending eastward to Saskatchewan and Manitoba as new plumes of thick smoke blow eastward.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” Environment Canada wrote in its statement early Monday.

More of the same on the way

Powerful high pressure influencing the region gets shunted northward and weakened somewhat over the next few days, focusing the highest heat on parts of British Columbia before building back southward toward the weekend.

Even on the cooler days this week, most locations will still see high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees (3 to 6 Celsius) or more above average. Another burst of high temperatures 20-plus degrees (11-plus Celsius) above normal returns by next weekend.

Advertisement

A similar high-pressure event in 2021, nearer the typical of peak summer heat, was deemed nearly impossible without climate change. While coming earlier in the year, and thus being not as toasty, it is likely that this heat wave is also influenced by warming of the planet.

Toward the end of the month, more consistent relief may arrive in northern reaches of Alberta and British Columbia, but areas down into the Pacific Northwest seem likely to remain warmer than average over the next several weeks at the least.

GiftOutline Gift Article