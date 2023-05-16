PM Update: Some showers into the night, then cooler and breezy Wednesday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Humidity levels moving into the moderate range, with dew points entering the 60s, helped today feel a touch on the summery side. It won’t last long as a cold front is moving toward the area. It will bring a couple of showers, then more cool air. Of course, cool this time of year can be near 70, which is pretty pleasant on the whole.

Through Tonight: We’ll see a few showers or a storm through the evening, with any substantial activity mainly to our south. It will be the same thing into the night, but clouds will clear toward dawn. Lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some clouds may still be in the process of clearing from overnight early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, cool and breezy conditions will be the rule. We’ll spend much of the day in the 60s but may hit 70 late.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 273 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate.

