D.C.-area forecast: Warm today with showers possible late, then sunny and cooler Wednesday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Comfortably warm 70s to near 80 is still great, with needed raindrops by late. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, afternoon shower/storm? Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers, especially south. Lows: 51 to 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler, low humidity. Highs: 68 to 74. Forecast in detail A brief burst of warmth today sets us up for a chance of scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms by late afternoon or evening, before cooler and drier air returns tomorrow. In fact, tomorrow, Thursday and Friday all look like pretty nice days, followed potentially by a second straight weekend with unsettled complications, as a cold front could trigger showers at times.

Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny morning skies could see increasing afternoon clouds with a hit-or-miss shower or storm possible mid- to late afternoon. Highs range from the mid-70s to near 80 with a touch of humidity. Winds blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms could expand across parts of the area through the evening hours, especially south of D.C., before ending near or after midnight. Total rainfall may only be about a 0.1 to 0.25 inches, but higher amounts are possible locally, again especially south of the city. Winds are mainly from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Becoming mostly sunny with temperatures moving into the lower to mid-70s for highs. Breezes are rather pesky, though, as they blow from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. Those winds will significantly lower the humidity as dew points drop into the 30s, which is comfortable. But yes, the pollen will be flying, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and quite cool with lows from the mid-40s in the outer suburbs to low 50s in the city. Winds slacken to around or less than 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday has the best chance to qualify as an official Nice Day (although Wednesday also has a chance), as light winds combine with sunny skies and cooler-than-normal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, plus very low humidity. Thursday night stays to the cool side with mid-40s to low 50s for lows. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday should be reasonably nice, but mostly sunny morning skies could shift cloudier by afternoon as temperatures move toward the low to mid-70s for highs. Becoming cloudy Friday night with a chance of showers as lows drift back into the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekends have been challenging lately. This upcoming weekend weather system looks to bring mostly cloudy skies and showers at times on Saturday, which could continue into Saturday night. Highs range in the lower to mid-70s, with lows Saturday night in the 50s to around 60. Sunday is starting to look nicer, although we cannot rule out a shower risk into the morning, with skies becoming partly or even mostly sunny and warmer highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

