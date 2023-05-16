‘Pneumonia front’ to bring sudden chill to Chicago. Here’s what that is.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bizarre, localized cold front — known as a “pneumonia front” — is set to swing down the shores of Lake Michigan late Tuesday, bringing an abrupt drop in temperatures and a cool breeze that will spell an end to a recent spate of summerlike warmth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Temperatures look to plummet 20 or more degrees “in a matter of minutes” as the front swings through, according to the National Weather Service, ushering in a cold, raw air mass that’s spent days being chilled over the lake.

Both Chicago and Milwaukee will feel the sudden chill.

Pneumonia fronts are a staple of the Great Lakes and happen a couple of times per year, analogous to “backdoor cold fronts” in New England that bring a cold onshore breeze. They are most common in spring, when the lake waters are still cold and the air is warm.

“It really stems from seeing a pretty dramatic temperature drop in a matter of minutes to maybe an hour or two,” said Jake Petr, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chicago. “Around 5 o’clock, it’s starting to get in far northeast Illinois. Our forecast is 78 degrees there. The next hour it’s 61 degrees.”

Quick drop in temperature

Most locations within a county of the western shores of Lake Michigan are looking at an expected drop of roughly 20 degrees in an hour or less. As of midmorning Tuesday, the front had just sagged into the northern part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, turning winds northerly as the temperature drop began.

Petr said the term pneumonia front was coined by the Weather Service office in Milwaukee back in the 1960s. Milwaukee is forecast to see its temperature drop in the 3 to 5 p.m. window. Wisconsin’s Sheboygan will come earlier — just after lunchtime.

“Temps will rapidly fall into the 50s over far [eastern] Wis. and upper 50s to lower 60s inland,” wrote the Weather Service in an online forecast discussion.

The front will accelerate down the lake, reaching Chicago during the early- to mid-evening hours.

“Along the north shore of the lakefront, still looks like temps should drop from around 80 into the 50s in minutes,” wrote the Weather Service office in Chicago in a forecast discussion. Gusty winds to 30 mph will accompany the frontal passage. Chicago should see a low in the upper 40s on Tuesday night and will only make it to the lower 50s on Wednesday as cool air continues to slide southward down the lake.

When do pneumonia fronts happen?

Pneumonia fronts are most common between the months of April and July, when a large temperature difference exists between the lake waters, still cold from the wintertime, and a much warmer landmass. Water has a higher heat capacity than air, meaning it requires more time and energy to heat up. As such, it takes longer to warm in the spring and cool in the fall. So Lake Michigan tends to cool lakeshore areas down at this time of year but can keep it a little milder during autumn.

One particularly memorable pneumonia front visited Chicago on March 15, 2012.

“That was kind of the warm, hot year with the quick flash drought across the Midwest,” Petr said. “It was so hot that time of March that it was a welcome arrival of the lake-enhanced cold front.” Highs that day reached 81 degrees in Chicago, with a low the next morning of 46 degrees.

Cold fronts across the country

Many regions across the United States have nicknames for localized cold fronts that can bring an abrupt change of the air masses.

In the Texas Panhandle, “blue northers” swing in from the north between November and March, bringing a quick 20- to 30-degree temperature drop that can also happen in mere minutes.

On the East Coast, and particularly in New England, “backdoor fronts” can pump cool marine air inland and spoil a warm, spring day. That’s commonplace in Boston during May.

And some examples are even more extreme. Denver routinely sees some extreme fronts each year, like between Sept. 7-8, 2020, when it went from 93 degrees to snow the next morning. Dips of similar magnitude happen there every so often.

But nothing will rival the extreme temperature fluctuations of Jan. 22, 1943, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, when a parked stationary front meant air masses sloshed back and forth through valleys like water in a bowl.

During that episode, Spearfish rose from minus-4 degrees at 7:32 a.m. to 45 degrees just two minutes later. Then the temperature dropped from 54 degrees back to minus-4 degrees in a 27-minute span. Rapid City spiked 49 degrees in 20 minutes.

Motorists struggled to drive, as passing between the chaotic air masses meant rapid frost-overs or condensations of their windshields — many of which cracked because of the extreme fluctuations in temperature.

