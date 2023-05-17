D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and seasonably cool through tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: For sunshine and a refreshing breeze, we’ll tolerate some higher gusts if we must. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, diminishing wind. Lows: 40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and delightful with light winds. Highs: Near 70. Forecast in detail Sunshine and a refreshing breeze today signal a solid stretch of seasonably cool spring weather through at least Friday. An approaching cold front could spark a few showers and a thunderstorm Saturday into Saturday night, but perhaps only disrupting a relatively small portion of the day. The Sunday forecast is trending mostly dry with warmer weekend highs potentially closer to 80.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and rather breezy today, with winds from the north around 10 to 15 mph and gusting near 25 mph. Temperatures start mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s, but only slowly rise through the 60s during the morning hours to afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The dry air feels nice and refreshing as dew points drop through the 40s into the 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish during the evening as temperatures quickly cool into the 50s. With mostly clear skies, overnight lows are well below normal for the middle of May, mainly in the 40s with some upper 30s possible in outlying areas. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure provides bright sunshine and blue skies along with light winds. After the much cooler start than today, afternoon highs should eventually top out in the upper 60s to low 70s again. In a word, delightful! Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Continued mostly clear and not quite as cool. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure weakens on Friday but should still be strong enough for mostly to partly sunny skies. And with the warmer start, we should see warmer afternoon highs, too, in the low to mid-70s. Partly cloudy Friday night with a slight chance of a shower and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A few showers and a thunderstorm are possible at some point Saturday into Saturday night as a fairly weak cold front approaches, but much of the time could end up dry. Saturday highs should reach the 70s to near 80, with Saturday night lows in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm on Sunday. But for the most part, we’re looking partly to mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

