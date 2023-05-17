P.M. Update: Chilly tonight, with sunny and cool conditions Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While we started off the day with some more of that high-level smoke from wildfires in Canada, it blew to our south over time, leaving us with brilliant blue skies. Add in temperatures in the low and mid-70s for highs and it was just about perfect. Or as much as a Wednesday can be. Readings will be on the chilly side tonight and it will stay cool through Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Clear skies will be the rule. It will be a nippy one, with low temperatures mainly in the 40s, but a few spots may dip into the upper 30s. Winds will be from the north and northeast about 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another day full of sunshine, although we could see some more wildfire smoke blow into the area. Highs will be near 70. Wind speeds will be about 10 mph out of the south, with gusts past 20 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Chilly night: A frost advisory is up, largely west and north of the region, but including some distant suburbs in Frederick County and similar. Now past Mother’s Day, a general target for outside the Beltway gardeners to plant, we should escape frost in the local area. At Dulles, the latest freezes on record are on May 17 in 1984 and May 22 in 2002. It’s not impossible but is getting there.

