PM Update: Remaining cool but pleasant through Friday

We keep piling up the beautiful days. While definitely on the cool side, today added to the tally. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 were about 6 to 10 degrees below average. The region also continues to run a few degrees below average on the whole month, which is quite the sustained turnaround compared with earlier in the year.

Through Tonight: Milder than last night. Mostly clear, although some high-level wildfire smoke may blow into the region. Temperatures will dip to lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be light after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Warming up a bit, with some more clouds to go along, as well. Sunshine should still easily win out. Highs will end up mainly in the lower 70s, with some mid-70s possible. Winds will probably blow from the south around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 335 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is high at 26 grains per cubic meter.

Still warm: Despite our sustained cooler pattern the past several weeks, D.C. is still running its warmest year on record through yesterday. The average of 52.3 degrees is tied with 2012 through May 17. The next warmest year is 2017, with an average temperature of 51.7 degrees.

It does seem likely that this year will fall out of the warmest spot shortly, but it is a reminder that warm conditions tend to outlast cold in scope and intensity.

