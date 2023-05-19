PM Update: Scattered showers and storms late Saturday, then a beautiful Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a close-to-normal kind of day that was also rather spectacular. Since we’re in the middle of the spring “nice day season,” perhaps that’s to be expected. Temperatures are warming up a bit into Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. It’s a weak front, with its main impact an increased risk of showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Sunday, though, is looking brilliant.

Through tonight: It will be partly cloudy through the night, with some clearer moments as well. As low-level moisture increases, temperatures will stay up compared with recent days. Lows will be in the mid-50s to around 60. Some patchy fog could develop in the pre-dawn hours.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Much of the day will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. As a cold front approaches, the odds of showers and storms will grow by midafternoon and probably be highest in the early evening. Some showers may persist into the night behind any scattered storms to start things off. Highs will be mostly near and above 80. Winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph ahead of the front will turn to come from the northwest late.

Sunday: It will be gorgeous. Maybe some morning clouds will still be departing. Otherwise, it will be sunny and warm with light winds out of the north. Highs will be near 80.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 170.6 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 9.3 grains per cubic meter of air.

