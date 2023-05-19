D.C.-area forecast: A few clouds and breezes, but pleasant warmth returns today

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): We’re a bit warmer, with high temperatures aiming for the low to mid-70s. Skies may have some off-and-on clouds, but it’s generally partly sunny. Building south-southeast breezes around 10 mph could have a few gusts near 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are slowly on the increase. By the pre-dawn hours there’s a slight chance of light showers. Low temperatures range throughout the 50s in the region. We could even see a little bit of patchy fog or drizzle near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly cloudy conditions prevail. A few showers and even storms are possible, especially by late afternoon. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Afternoon southwesterly breezes near 10 mph are a bit noticeable but not a big deal. High temperatures generally top out in the mid- to upper 70s, or right about average for this part of May. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: A bit of humidity is still around at the start, but drier air slowly moves in with a cold front producing additional showers and storms. This especially may make the evening a bit damp. Low temperatures eventually dip into the low to mid-50s as drier air moves in on steady northwesterly breezes. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: Warm, dry, comfortable and sunny. We may issue a “Nice Day” stamp if this forecast trend keeps up! High temperatures rise to the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Humidity remains in check with dew points staying in the comfortable 40s. Breeze strength is a bit of a question mark but not a big one. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday night: Mostly clear, light breezes, with low temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Fairly bright skies and potentially rain-free conditions for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures aiming for the 70s. As we get closer, we’ll get a better fix on cloud levels and exactly how warm we may get — but it looks like outdoor plans should be fine. Confidence: Medium