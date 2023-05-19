D.C.-area forecast: A few clouds and breezes, but pleasant warmth returns today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Comfortable warmth — even if slightly below-average. Clouds and breezes aren't a huge problem. A solid end to the workweek. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. Building breeze. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Showers possible near dawn. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Shower or storm possible. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Slightly breezy? Highs: Mid-70s to around 80. Forecast in detail Today’s tranquility makes up for the cloud levels at times but it should be easy to enjoy the decent end to the workweek weather. Tomorrow may be dry more often than not, but showers and storms may roam the region at times. Sunday has the potential to dazzle, so you might want to get those outdoor plans confirmed for then!

Today (Friday): We’re a bit warmer, with high temperatures aiming for the low to mid-70s. Skies may have some off-and-on clouds, but it’s generally partly sunny. Building south-southeast breezes around 10 mph could have a few gusts near 20 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are slowly on the increase. By the pre-dawn hours there’s a slight chance of light showers. Low temperatures range throughout the 50s in the region. We could even see a little bit of patchy fog or drizzle near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Mostly cloudy conditions prevail. A few showers and even storms are possible, especially by late afternoon. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Afternoon southwesterly breezes near 10 mph are a bit noticeable but not a big deal. High temperatures generally top out in the mid- to upper 70s, or right about average for this part of May. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A bit of humidity is still around at the start, but drier air slowly moves in with a cold front producing additional showers and storms. This especially may make the evening a bit damp. Low temperatures eventually dip into the low to mid-50s as drier air moves in on steady northwesterly breezes. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Warm, dry, comfortable and sunny. We may issue a “Nice Day” stamp if this forecast trend keeps up! High temperatures rise to the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Humidity remains in check with dew points staying in the comfortable 40s. Breeze strength is a bit of a question mark but not a big one. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Mostly clear, light breezes, with low temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Fairly bright skies and potentially rain-free conditions for both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures aiming for the 70s. As we get closer, we’ll get a better fix on cloud levels and exactly how warm we may get — but it looks like outdoor plans should be fine. Confidence: Medium

