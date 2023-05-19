D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful weather to end the workweek

Today (Thursday): This is a super nice, sunny day as high temperatures only reach the comfortable mid- to upper 60s (a few spots could touch 70) with the humidity very low. Dew points are only in the 30s for most of the day (you may want to water your May flowers and gardens). Light breezes blow mainly from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to come from the southeast late when a few clouds could show. Confidence: High
Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures not as cool as Wednesday night as lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Light winds are still from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Partly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures nudging warmer into the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs. Light winds at 5 to 10 mph from the southeast direction could gust to 15 mph at times later in the day. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with a chance for light showers late at night as lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Saturday offers mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with even a thunderstorm possible as a frontal system approaches the area. Recent trends have been drier for this event, so most areas should stay dry most of the day with mainly just light rainfall totals. Showers are also possible Saturday night with cloudy skies as lows dip into the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium
Sunday returns us to sunny skies with warming temperatures as highs range from the mid- to upper 70s (some spots could touch 80). Humidity remains relatively low (dew points still in the comfortably dry 40s). Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday should feature mostly sunny skies, especially in the morning, as highs hit the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds may show up by the afternoon, but no rain risks are noted until very late next week as temperatures shift back to cooler-than-normal levels after Monday. Confidence: Medium