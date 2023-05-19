D.C.-area forecast: Beautiful weather to end the workweek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Brisk beginning, but fantastic atmospheric fare — so get out there! Express forecast Today: Sunny, comfortable warmth. Highs: 65 to 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 49 to 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70 to 75. Forecast in detail Strong high pressure is responsible for our crisp morning, but it will also lead to a lovely day with below-normal temperatures coinciding with lots of sunshine and gentle winds. The high-pressure zone starts to shift away slowly to make way for more clouds tomorrow and then shower chances by Saturday into Saturday night. As the high-pressure area moves off, winds from the south should help us warm into the mid- to upper 70s this weekend into Monday, but no major early-season summer-level heat is seen yet, so we can still enjoy our spring!

Today (Thursday): This is a super nice, sunny day as high temperatures only reach the comfortable mid- to upper 60s (a few spots could touch 70) with the humidity very low. Dew points are only in the 30s for most of the day (you may want to water your May flowers and gardens). Light breezes blow mainly from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to come from the southeast late when a few clouds could show. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures not as cool as Wednesday night as lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Light winds are still from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures nudging warmer into the low to mid-70s for afternoon highs. Light winds at 5 to 10 mph from the southeast direction could gust to 15 mph at times later in the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with a chance for light showers late at night as lows range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday offers mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with even a thunderstorm possible as a frontal system approaches the area. Recent trends have been drier for this event, so most areas should stay dry most of the day with mainly just light rainfall totals. Showers are also possible Saturday night with cloudy skies as lows dip into the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

Sunday returns us to sunny skies with warming temperatures as highs range from the mid- to upper 70s (some spots could touch 80). Humidity remains relatively low (dew points still in the comfortably dry 40s). Sunday night looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday should feature mostly sunny skies, especially in the morning, as highs hit the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds may show up by the afternoon, but no rain risks are noted until very late next week as temperatures shift back to cooler-than-normal levels after Monday. Confidence: Medium

