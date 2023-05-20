D.C.-area forecast: Somewhat unsettled today, and near-perfect Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Not too bad. Check in with us early morning and again in the afternoon, as showers and storms may roam. Express forecast Today: Occasional shower and storm risk. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Tonight: Evening shower and storm risk, then clearing. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s to around 80. Forecast in detail Sunday has been the pick of the weekend many times lately. This time is no different. That in mind, today’s got plenty of good moments to find. It’ll feel a bit more like summer today out ahead of a cold front. Dew points up into the 60s are on the moderate side. But temperatures aren’t too high. We’re still seeking that first 90 of the year. Still, none in sight.

Today (Saturday): We could see a few showers around in the morning, especially east and southeast of the city. A little tropical disturbance is swinging northward up the coast. Much of the day should end up partly cloudy ahead of a risk of scattered showers and storms during the mainly late afternoon into evening. It’s warm, and a touch muggy, with highs in the low 80s many spots. Winds from the south blow around 10 mph, before turning to the west late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers could linger into the night, especially the farther east and south you are. Skies tend to clear rapidly as rain ends and the cold front swings east. Lows range across the 50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Brilliant. Beautiful. Delightful. Those are just a few of the words you might utter given the near-perfect weather. High temperatures are again around 80, but humidity has been vanquished. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are few to none, and stars are many (if you can get away from light pollution). Low temperatures range from mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Warm as the workweek gets underway Monday. Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures rise to around 80 most spots. Confidence: Medium

Similar conditions Tuesday. It may be a touch cooler, but still plenty of sun, as highs reach the mid- and upper 70s. Confidence: Medium

