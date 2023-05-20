D.C.-area forecast: Somewhat unsettled today, and near-perfect Sunday

Today (Saturday): We could see a few showers around in the morning, especially east and southeast of the city. A little tropical disturbance is swinging northward up the coast. Much of the day should end up partly cloudy ahead of a risk of scattered showers and storms during the mainly late afternoon into evening. It’s warm, and a touch muggy, with highs in the low 80s many spots. Winds from the south blow around 10 mph, before turning to the west late. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers could linger into the night, especially the farther east and south you are. Skies tend to clear rapidly as rain ends and the cold front swings east. Lows range across the 50s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Brilliant. Beautiful. Delightful. Those are just a few of the words you might utter given the near-perfect weather. High temperatures are again around 80, but humidity has been vanquished. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds are few to none, and stars are many (if you can get away from light pollution). Low temperatures range from mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Warm as the workweek gets underway Monday. Skies are mainly sunny and temperatures rise to around 80 most spots. Confidence: Medium
Similar conditions Tuesday. It may be a touch cooler, but still plenty of sun, as highs reach the mid- and upper 70s. Confidence: Medium