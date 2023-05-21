D.C.-area forecast: Comfortably warm and dry through at least tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Wow, another Sunday, another taste of perfection. Enjoy comfortable warmth thanks to dry air — dew points in the 40s to near 50. Weather bliss! Express forecast Today: Blue skies, warm, a bit breezy. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Clear and less breezy. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: A few afternoon clouds, still warm. Highs: 78 to 83. Forecast in detail Perhaps we’ve earned today’s perfection. It arguably lasts into tomorrow, with just a few more clouds (but a lower breeze level is a nice trade-off). Warmth may haphazardly edge a bit lower with time this week. Rain chances look rather slim through midweek.



Today (Sunday): A gorgeous day with pretty much nonstop sunshine and comfortable, dry air moving in. High temperatures aim for the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points are nice, too, in the 40s to near 50. Just a bit breezy with northwest winds occasionally gusting near 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies stay clear, and winds become light from the north but still supply their trademark dry air. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s to near 60. Keep airing out that house, even overnight! Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast into midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): This may tie or rank as the warmest day of the workweek, with highs around 80 to perhaps a few mid-80s south of town in the sunniest spots. As a light but steady east wind gets going during the afternoon, an increase in clouds is possible off the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies may stay partly cloudy as easterly breezes slowly slacken. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 50s for just about everyone in the region. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Any early clouds should decrease quickly on Tuesday with ample sunshine overall. We aim to warm up to the mid- to upper 70s with an afternoon breeze picking up a bit from the east. If we can somehow eliminate the late-day easterly breeze, we might have a chance at 80 degrees. As it stands now, 70s are more likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Mostly sunny skies and light winds are likely on Wednesday as we warm back up again a half-notch, toward the upper 70s to low 80s for high temperatures. A brief late-day pop-up shower isn’t impossible, but so far chances are low. Confidence: Medium

