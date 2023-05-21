PM Update: Another fine day Monday, with some afternoon clouds

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Any complaints? Didn’t think so. My challenge in such good weather is to keep the forecast short, but I want to wax poetic about all the perfect little things going on at once. We don’t have many days like this! Monday should have a bit less breeze and a few more clouds, especially during the afternoon.

Through tonight: Skies stay clear, and light north and northwest breezes lighten up quickly after sunset. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s to near 60. Do you plan to keep those windows open all night? Temperature-wise, it might be good air — but allergy sufferers may have a tough choice.

Tomorrow (Monday): As easterly breezes midday may occasionally gust near 15 mph, you may also look up and see the beginnings of a few additional clouds. This fetch of wind is transporting a bit of moisture to us from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. While it doesn’t look like we’ll turn fully overcast, we could have some cloudy moments in the afternoon.

High temperatures should still manage to get to around 80 degrees, with a few mid-80s south of town in the sunniest spots. Overnight, partly cloudy conditions remain as easterly breezes (slowly) slacken. Low temperatures should bottom out in the low to mid-50s.

Wide-ranging rainfall amounts through early this morning

Sunday’s rainfall was patchy, which we’ll see more often as we get into the warm season. Our primary rainfall source turns to hit-or-miss thunderstorms instead of larger low-pressure systems with shields of rain that move through our region in the cooler season.

A couple of spots southwest of town reported getting an inch of rain. The map above shows totals for the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. Sunday. Gardeners and farmers in some of the “bonus spots,” does this corroborate with your experience and rain gauges? Even if some rain amounts were paltry, I think most of us agree it’s good that we at least eked out something through last night.

