PM Update: A little cooler, but pleasant through Tuesday

Through tonight: It’ll be a pleasant evening to be out and about as temperatures settle through the 70s ahead of sunset. Partly cloudy conditions will be the rule tonight. Lows will settle in the 50s. Winds will be low after dark.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll have more of the same Tuesday. It could be a few degrees cooler, but still not far from 80, as mostly sunny skies continue to grace the area. Winds will be from the southeast around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph or so.

See Jason Samenow's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 312.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are both moderate/high.

Wildfire smoke: The Northeast has been seeing a new batch of smoke high in the sky from fires in western Canada. Smoke in the United States is visible on satellite today from the northern Plains to the East Coast.

Weird scene this morning in #Pittsburgh, with the smoke from the wildfires in Canada causing the sun to look like it belongs on Tatooine. The way it's sitting on the Clemente Bridge makes it look like a giant orange marble as well. In the close crop you can even see sunspots. pic.twitter.com/EAZHie833u — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) May 22, 2023

Check out the very red sun rising over New York City. This is due to all of the wildfire smoke traveling above us from wildfires in Canada. How is the sun looking in your area? @EarthCam #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/FjCLCIstM2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 22, 2023

The recent surge in Canadian wildfire activity underneath a highly stagnant anomalous ridge has resulted in smoke overspreading much of the northern half of the US in the last few days.



Here's a loop of the smoke evolution (RAP-Smoke model images from https://t.co/9EbBEt2G0W): pic.twitter.com/z3rCWTwGY6 — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) May 22, 2023

