D.C.-area forecast: Outstanding weather through the workweek

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Another very nice spring day, but some smoky haze may filter the sunshine. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50 to 58.

Tomorrow: Filtered sunshine. Highs: 75 to 79. Forecast in detail We’re having an amazing run of nice days that will keep going through Thursday or Friday. Sadly, a storm system off the Mid-Atlantic coast may pester us with some rain over the holiday weekend. Although we need the rain, it would be nice if it didn’t have to fall on the weekend, which has been the pattern for weeks now.

Today (Monday): Remember how nice yesterday was? It should be almost as nice, but the sunshine may not be as brilliant because of some haze from the Canadian wildfires. Even so, we’ll enjoy low humidity (dew points near 50) and pleasantly warm highs near 80. Winds are light from the east at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s nice and refreshing out as overnight lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Smoke from the Canadian wildfires may persist and shave a few degrees off afternoon highs, which should mostly be in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds are again light from the east at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with lows from 50 to 55. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s another good-looking day on Wednesday with partial sunshine and highs back up to about 80. Winds briefly come in from the south ahead of a cold front, but humidity remains comfortably low (dew points in the low 50s). Clouds may tend to increase toward evening as the front comes through, but showers should stay well to our north. Overnight lows again range from 50 to 55. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are a little cooler but still rather pleasant. Highs both days range from 70 to 75. Clouds may start to increase Friday afternoon and into the evening. Lows Thursday night dip into the chilly mid-40s in our cooler areas but closer to 50 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

The forecast for Friday night through the weekend is complicated by an area of low pressure offshore that could bring considerable cloud cover and rain at times. How widespread and heavy the rain is will depend on how close to the coast the low pressure comes. It’s still possible we could have some extended dry periods, but it’s also possible it’s rather damp and rainy at times. The timing, placement and amount of any rain will take a few days to come into focus. One thing’s for sure — the low-pressure zone will be a slow-mover, so we may have to deal with this nuisance for a good portion of the long weekend. Highs should mostly be in the 70s, with lows near 60. Confidence: Low-Medium

