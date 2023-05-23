D.C.-area forecast: More stellar weather until holiday weekend rain chances

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: This spring weather is a beaut, but minus one for the hazy sky issue. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 79.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50 to 59.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 80. Forecast in detail Comfortable high pressure continues to dominate our weather this week with normal to below-normal temperatures and low humidity. A storm system in the Southeast forms beneath the high-pressure area into the weekend, while drifting north. Specifics still need to come into focus, but the main takeaway is an increase in clouds and rain chances after Friday.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with perhaps another touch of haze from the Canadian wildfires. But temperatures continue to be comfortably warm with highs in the mid- to upper 70s amid very low humidity. Breezes blow from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with lows ranging mainly through the 50s. Light winds are mainly from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny conditions persist, while some smoky haze also remains possible. High temperatures edge slightly warmer in the mid- to upper 70s as humidity remains low. Light winds of about 5 to 10 mph come from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy as a cool front moves through but lacks much moisture. Lows are cooler toward the upper 40s in the outer suburbs to mid-50s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday features cooler highs and increased breezes under mostly sunny skies. Look for highs mostly in the low 70s, compared with the norm closer to 80. Thursday night is mostly clear and quite cool with lows from the mid-40s in western and northwestern areas to the mid-50s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday should be another nice day overall, but an approaching system from the Southeast could introduce more clouds by afternoon or evening. For now, we’ll keep it partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with a chance of light rain or showers as lows range in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

The Memorial Day holiday weekend continues to look quite complicated by this slow-moving, low-pressure system that’s approaching. This means chances for rain each day, which could vary from spottier showers to moderate rainfall. However, if the storm stalls just to our south, we could find some drier periods, too. As of now, Saturday may see less rain and Sunday perhaps the most, but this is subject to change. Skies should be cloudy to mostly cloudy through most of the weekend into Monday, with cooler-than-normal highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

