PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight and briefly warmer Wednesday

With average highs now in the upper 70s, today was another one with somewhat below normal readings. Other than high clouds and upper-level wildfire smoke, today was among the many nice ones this month. It should be pleasant this evening and into the night. We’re looking at warmer temperatures on Wednesday out ahead of a cold front.

Through tonight: It’s a nice evening and it should stay comfortably cool — perhaps grab a light layer if headed out. Temperatures should settle at 50 to 55 for lows in most spots. Winds should turn light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunshine will probably win out and humidity rise slightly ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs should make the 80s. On balance, it should be a sunny day. Clouds are expected to increase toward evening, when some showers may roll by. Winds should blow from the south and southwest around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 74.4 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 8.3 grains per cubic meter.

Not bringing the heat: Still no 90-degree days in Washington. It looks like we’ll make it to June without any temperatures that high for the first time since 2020, when the first 90-degree day arrived June 3. Back in 1979, the first 90-degree day didn’t show up until July 12! At this point, we’re about a week behind average, which is May 16 in the city.

