PM Update: Cooler but still comfortable through Thursday

This May hasn’t delivered much rain, but it has sent day after day of beautiful weather. While a bit warmer than recent days, today was pretty close to normal with highs near 80, and with low humidity it was quite ideal for any outdoor plans. A cold front is coming to knock temperatures backward over the next few days. All indications are that it will remain quite pleasant nonetheless.

Through tonight: There could be a quick sprinkle in the late evening as a cold front moves through. The lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. It’ll turn a bit breezy behind the front, with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph into the morning.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be cooler but gorgeous. Highs in the low 70s will be a good deal below average. Sunshine plus slackening winds will diminish any real negatives. Winds will be gusty near sunrise, but not so much so by sunset.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 73.48 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate.

