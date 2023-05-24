D.C.-area forecast: Nice day streak continues as we trend warmer today, cooler tomorrow

Today (Wednesday): Another nice one with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds. From a somewhat cool start in the upper 40s to mid-50s, temperatures warm nicely to afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High
Tonight: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the north. Not a lot of moisture around, but can’t rule out a brief shower as the cold front comes through during the evening. Overnight lows drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s as winds turn somewhat breezy, gusting near 25 mph from the north. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the holiday weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Any early- to midmorning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies again. An occasionally gusty breeze could linger during the morning with lighter winds by afternoon. Most notably, temperatures are much cooler, but still comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and even lower humidity. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Continued mostly clear with light winds. Temperatures are rather cool with lows dipping to the upper 40s and low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday should start mostly sunny, but could see increasing afternoon clouds depending on the northward progress of a storm developing off the Southeast coast. Overall it’s another pleasant day with light winds, low humidity and highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
As of now, the coastal storm looks to stay far enough to our south to allow us a partly sunny and dry Saturday with highs in the 70s. Saturday night could bring a chance of light showers with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Some models show rain on Sunday while some models keep us dry. More models show rain on Memorial Day, but there are still some that keep us dry. It all depends how far north that coastal storm to our south makes it. For now all we can say is there’s at least a chance of showers both days, perhaps a better chance on Monday, with highs aiming for the 70s. Confidence: Low