D.C.-area forecast: Nice day streak continues as we trend warmer today, cooler tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Another solid spring day as we trend slightly warmer. And another day we may not be able to shake the smoky haze. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, brief shower? Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Forecast in detail We’ll finish out the workweek in fine style with seasonable spring warmth today, cooler sunshine tomorrow and a fairly nice Friday as well. Saturday should start the holiday weekend partly sunny and still dry, before rain chances increase Sunday and Memorial Day. If and how much rain we get is highly uncertain as of now. As for that wildfire smoke, it looks like it will stick around again today.

Today (Wednesday): Another nice one with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity and light winds. From a somewhat cool start in the upper 40s to mid-50s, temperatures warm nicely to afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the north. Not a lot of moisture around, but can’t rule out a brief shower as the cold front comes through during the evening. Overnight lows drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s as winds turn somewhat breezy, gusting near 25 mph from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the holiday weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Any early- to midmorning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies again. An occasionally gusty breeze could linger during the morning with lighter winds by afternoon. Most notably, temperatures are much cooler, but still comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and even lower humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Continued mostly clear with light winds. Temperatures are rather cool with lows dipping to the upper 40s and low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday should start mostly sunny, but could see increasing afternoon clouds depending on the northward progress of a storm developing off the Southeast coast. Overall it’s another pleasant day with light winds, low humidity and highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

As of now, the coastal storm looks to stay far enough to our south to allow us a partly sunny and dry Saturday with highs in the 70s. Saturday night could bring a chance of light showers with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Some models show rain on Sunday while some models keep us dry. More models show rain on Memorial Day, but there are still some that keep us dry. It all depends how far north that coastal storm to our south makes it. For now all we can say is there’s at least a chance of showers both days, perhaps a better chance on Monday, with highs aiming for the 70s. Confidence: Low

GiftOutline Gift Article