PM Update: Cool 40s in most spots tonight, then a sun-filled pleasant Friday

Although it was a bit on the chilly side this morning, at least for late May, we picked up yet another top-10 kind of day. Winds that were gusting around 25 to 30 mph this morning slowed into the afternoon as temperature rose into the low 70s for highs in most spots. The average high is closing in on 80 degrees, but I doubt there were many complaints about falling short of that on a day like this.

Through Tonight: It should stay mainly clear tonight and again be on the chilly side, with mid-40s to low 50s by dawn. Winds should be light from the north and northeast after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Friday looks like yet another winner — adding to that tally for May. Plan for lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will likely blow from the north and northeast around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 247 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen is also high at 27 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate.

Rain ahead? Chances for rain this holiday weekend are still uncertain locally. Sunday is most likely to be less than ideal, with the most clouds and highest chances for rain. Heavier rain will likely remain to our south, overall. But these slow-moving storm systems are tricky, so be sure to check back on the forecast. The 70s should do it for highs Saturday and Sunday, then nearer to 80 degrees for Memorial Day. We’ll have a deeper dive on this forecast on Friday.

