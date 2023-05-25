D.C.-area forecast: Delightfully sunny and cool before holiday weekend shower chances

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: A breezy chill draws grumbles to start but a sunny, mild afternoon will win your heart. Express forecast Today: Skies clear early, breezy. Highs: 68-72

Tonight: Clear, calming winds. Lows: 46-52

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, light winds. Highs: 71-75 Forecast in detail Mild temperatures are a delight for the heat haters now through the holiday weekend but pool parties might be a problem. The big question is whether rains will spoil the weekend. A Southeast storm will definitely spin up clouds but showers only slowly advance north and might not arrive until late Sunday or Monday if at all. So don’t shelve the barbecue grill yet and, if you’re headed to the beach, jump to the bottom for the forecast.

Today (Thursday): A few clouds may linger early, the remnants of a potent cold front that blasted through overnight. Gusty winds from the north quickly clear skies and hopefully even push out that pesky haze of recent days. Highs only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s so dress appropriately. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds lead to a chilly night with lows falling to the mid-to-upper 40s (lower 50s downtown). Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The northeast winds are fairly light but the cool air remains in place. Still, the sun is high in the sky these days and readings peak in the low-to-mid 70s for a delightful day. A storm spinning up off the Carolinas may throw a few clouds into the area but likely not until sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds scatter across through the night with only the lightest of easterly breeze. Lows cool to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds should definitely be on the increase Saturday but showers, if they develop, are likely to be light, widely scattered, and mainly late in the day or overnight. Highs are held to the lower 70s with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Cloudy and breezy conditions are a safe bet Sunday. Less of sure thing is showers gradually scattering from south to north across the area. Rain amounts still look to be on the light side and it’s possible the rain remains to our south. Highs do no better than upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Memorial Day (Monday) is still likely to be cloudy and scattered showers are a possibility. Highs reach the low-to-mid 70s. Model forecasts are not well-aligned and a drier outcome is still possible so don’t give up on outdoor activities, just have a back up plan and check our updates! Confidence: Low-Medium

Beachcast

Onshore winds and increasing clouds keep the beaches on the cool side all weekend with increasing rain chances from south to north Saturday to Monday.

Advertisement

New Jersey and Delaware beaches: Highs upper 60s to lower 70s/lows upper 50s to lower 60s. Increasing clouds Saturday, showers possible Sunday and Monday. Northeast winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph on Saturday/Sunday

North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland beaches: Highs 70s/lows upper 50s to lower 60s. Increasing clouds late Friday, showers mainly late Saturday to early Monday. Northeast winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph on Saturday/Sunday.

GiftOutline Gift Article