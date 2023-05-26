D.C.-area forecast: Sunny today, cloudier tomorrow. Rain chances Sunday and Monday.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: A comfortable, mostly sunny end to our week and beginning of the holiday weekend. Just a few high clouds and some wind — neither a big deal. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Building breeze. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, less breeze. Lows: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and breezes. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Sunday: Showers possible. Highs: Low 70s. Forecast in detail May keeps throwing us awesome weather days, but it might end soon. Increasing breezes and clouds are fairly likely this weekend, but the questionable rain chances and timing Sunday and Monday are what’s throwing a bit of a (possible) wrench in things. Keep plans a bit nimble. Just don’t lock in changes yet — it’s still unclear when and how much rain will fall.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Another winner as May adds up its Nice Day count. Skies are very sunny other than a hazy hint of wildfire smoke and a few high clouds at times. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-70s with east-northeast breezes gusting near 20 mph a couple of times midday into the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Calming east-southeasterly breezes, especially after midnight, below 10 mph. Temperatures head down into the cool mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds slowly and unsteadily increase throughout the day, yet rain does not threaten just yet. We’ll keep you posted if a pop-up shower chance develops. Easterly winds could gust a bit more than Friday, perhaps near 25 mph at times. High temperatures still manage to head into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Forecast confidence lowers as the potential storm system starts getting close enough to our region to produce a few showers, mainly aimed at the pre-dawn hours (if they make it into the region at all). We may need your patience to incrementally reevaluate this forecast as the weekend progresses. This storm system’s track is evolving, so there’s uncertainty whether it comes close enough to our region to bring higher rain chances.

Advertisement

Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Light and steady northeasterly breezes are possible all night. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies and periodic light showers possible in the afternoon. Moderate east-northeasterly breezes may continue to be a feature, as well. Areas southeast of town have the highest chance of seeing showers, while northwest of town may see the fewest (to no) showers. With only a few showers in the forecast at this point, high temperatures should still reach the low 70s. Stay tuned for tweaks as we get closer (lower rain chances equal higher temperature potential, and vice versa). Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Shower chances continue, especially south and east of town. We may see a slight uptick in coverage and intensity of the showers overnight, but it’s too soon to say with confidence. Somewhat humid low temperatures may hover around 60 degrees downtown, with cooler mid-50s away from the Beltway. Confidence: Low-Medium

Advertisement

Clouds and showers — even a thunderstorm — are possible for Memorial Day (Monday). The holiday may hold the highest chance for rain of this entire forecast. Nothing extreme, but it’s worth having a backup for outdoor plans. High temperatures are aiming for 80, despite potentially gusty breezes. As we get closer, we will get a better fix on clouds and precipitation levels. Confidence: Low-Medium

With a bit of luck, we may see more sunshine Tuesday, but a couple of showers are still possible. Stay tuned as we get closer and better pin down the timing of any rain exiting after the potential holiday raindrops. High temperatures are currently looking like mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Beachcast

Onshore easterly winds and increasing clouds may keep the beaches a bit cool all weekend with rain chances from Saturday to Monday, more so to the south and a bit less to the north.

Advertisement

New Jersey and Delaware beaches: The “least rainy” of the greater region, clouds are still expected to increase Saturday with showers Sunday and Monday, as it stands now. High temperatures top out in the high 60s to low 70s, and the high 50s to low 60s overnight. East-northeast winds at 10-15 mph could gust to 25 mph.

North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland beaches: Higher shower (and even thunderstorm) chances late Saturday to Monday, with clouds increasing late Friday. High temperatures generally in the 70s; high 50s to low 60s overnight. Easterly winds could vary in direction a bit, but — more noticeably — gusts to 30 mph possible.

GiftOutline Gift Article