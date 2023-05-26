PM Update: Saturday’s looking good, then the forecast gets trickier

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So many nice days this month, I’ve lost track. Today was yet another you want to bottle up and save for July. We’ve got another pretty high quality one on the way tomorrow. It gets a bit more complicated after that, thanks to a meandering low pressure near the Southeast coast.

Through tonight: Mainly clear this evening and more or less the same overnight. There might be some increase in high clouds with time. Lows should mainly fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is more like mid-50s downtown.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We continue our run of beautiful weather. Clouds are probably more frequent than in recent days, but they may be mainly high level and scattered. Temperatures head for the mid- and upper 70s for highs. Winds from the north gradually turn to come from the east with time. They blow around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday: Clouds are numerous, although sunshine is also likely, especially as you get farther north of the city. Showers or a storm are possible at times, in the midday and afternoon in particular. Mainly hit and miss with up to a tenth or a quarter of an inch. The best chances of substantial rain should stay south of the area through the day but may move in at night. East and northeast winds likely blow around 10 mph.

Memorial Day (Monday): As the slow-moving low moves eastward, it might close in on the area in the process. If it does, there’s a chance a more concentrated area of showers and storms develops. It’s a bit of a wild card. Without that enhancement, it’s another hit or miss tenth to a quarter inch or so. With it, there could be totals of half inch to one inch in a more widespread fashion.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 117 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high at 21.7 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article