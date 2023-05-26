A beautiful May in D.C. could mean more drought unless it rains soon

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has been a beautiful May in the Washington area, but at a cost. After drought-denting rain came in late April, barely a drop has fallen. With less than half an inch in the bucket this month, the Washington area is in the running for its second-driest May on record and sits at fourth-driest year-to-date since 1872. It has not been this dry to start a year in the city since 1977.

We should mostly continue to see drier than normal conditions for at least the next 10 days.

The main question for the final week of the month — including the unofficial kickoff to summer this holiday weekend — is whether any of the rainfall deficit can be made up to help the area climb back from dry conditions.

A low-pressure area meandering near the Southeast coast will offer an answer to that, but for now it is still unclear how much rain may fall. Clearer is that somewhat cooler than normal weather should persist through Memorial Day.

Drought update

There has been no increase in drought conditions locally in recent updates from the Drought Monitor. Much of the Washington region moved from moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions after a couple of late-April deluges.

With the green leaves and blossoms maturing and soil only recently dried out in the very arid conditions of a few weeks, the drought’s return has been delayed. Without more rain, however, May is likely to end up our driest month of the year relative to normal so far.

May has been nice. Almost too nice.

Despite only spotty official drought, this past month has been extraordinarily dry across the area.

In many ways, the month’s mood can be blamed on persistent cooler than normal weather. Cool air is often dry air. That’s been the case this month. So far, 21 of the 25 full days have been within a range of temperatures (65 to 85 degrees) for a Capital Weather Gang “Nice Day stamp.”

May often can be gloomy, so it’s especially noticeable when it’s not. May typically starts the wettest three-month stretch of the year in and around Washington. The average for the area during the month is 3.9 inches of rain, which is bested only by June’s 4.2-inch average and July’s 4.3-inch mean.

If the month ended today, it would be the second-driest May in Washington (0.43 inches), third-driest for Baltimore (0.55 inches), and fourth-driest at Dulles (1.04 inches).

It also has been a dry year

Going into May, only one of three months this year had above-average precipitation in Washington, though not much more. Much of the precipitation came from a quick wallop of rain at the very end of April.

The 9.3 inches of rain that has fallen so far in 2023 in the District is the fourth-least to date since records began. It’s more than 6 inches below average for the year and the least rain to date since 8.7 inches fell through May 26 in 1977.

Dulles and Baltimore also are in the midst of a top-five least-rainy start to a year.

While it’s a similar story around the local area, and across the broader Mid-Atlantic, the D.C./Baltimore region and parts of Pennsylvania are squarely in the core of the driest zone in the eastern United States this year so far.

An odd note: Most of the rain this year has fallen Friday through Sunday. Of the total rainfall, 7.2 inches fell on those three days, with only 2.1 inches on the other four days of the week.

Rain to end the month?

A cutoff low to the south of the region, so named because it has isolated itself from the mid-latitude flow that might keep it moving along, complicates the forecast for parts of the holiday weekend.

Skies are likely to remain mainly or partly sunny Saturday, with pleasant mid-70s for highs. You might notice some increase in cloud cover, though. Clouds are likely to continue thickening Saturday night, leaving the area partly to mostly cloudy by Sunday morning.

Occasional showers or a few rumbles are possible Sunday as highs reach the low or mid-70s. The best bet for now may be that meaningful rain stays south of the D.C. area, but some hit-or-miss activity still could drop a quarter- to half-inch on a few spots by the time the day’s done.

As the slow-moving low to the south begins to push eastward Monday, rain chances should dwindle. That said, some showers and thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon, potentially dropping up to another quarter-inch or so of rain, with isolated higher amounts.

It’s unlikely that Washington will see an inch of precipitation out of this forecast through the end of the month. Yet, even if the rain tally increased, this May in the city still would post among the 10 driest.

