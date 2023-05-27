D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today, but less ideal Sunday into Monday as showers roam

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Quite nice — the story of May 2023. Some extra clouds and a few stronger gusts compared to recent days. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Thickening clouds. Showers possible, mainly late. Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Our amazing May for sunny and/or pleasant weather rolls on for at least one more day. It’s been as dry a May as they come around here, so we could use some rain. I’d wish it wasn’t on a holiday weekend myself. There should be plenty of outdoor opportunities as well. Just keep a backup in mind beyond today, if it’s anything critical.

Today (Saturday): Another beautiful day on the whole. We’ll see more clouds and perhaps stronger gusts than recent days. Still, quite nice, and clouds should be mainly high level. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s. Winds turn to come more from the east with time and gust near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Plan on a pleasant evening as skies continue to see thickening clouds into the night. Low temperatures range across the 50s, with light winds after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Sunday): Cloudier with a better shot of raindrops, mainly afternoon and beyond. I think anything during the day tends to be pretty unsubstantial unless you head south of the area. Nonetheless, extra clouds and a few showers help keep temperatures in the low and mid-70s for highs. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Occasional showers are a better bet. They could be briefly moderate to heavy, especially south and east of the city. Lows should make the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’re still likely to deal with some raindrops on Memorial Day Monday. Staying hopeful that it’s more hit-and-miss than widespread. If the low to the south comes close enough, we could see a more pronounced area of showers and storms develop over the area. If not, scattered and mainly afternoon into evening stuff. Mid-70s falling to 60s in rainier scenarios and mid- to upper 70s in drier ones. Confidence: Medium

Some more showers are possible Tuesday. There should be a lowering risk with time, and perhaps increased sunshine, as high temperatures try for the low to mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article