D.C.-area forecast: Pleasant today, but less ideal Sunday into Monday as showers roam

Today (Saturday): Another beautiful day on the whole. We’ll see more clouds and perhaps stronger gusts than recent days. Still, quite nice, and clouds should be mainly high level. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s. Winds turn to come more from the east with time and gust near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Plan on a pleasant evening as skies continue to see thickening clouds into the night. Low temperatures range across the 50s, with light winds after dark. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Cloudier with a better shot of raindrops, mainly afternoon and beyond. I think anything during the day tends to be pretty unsubstantial unless you head south of the area. Nonetheless, extra clouds and a few showers help keep temperatures in the low and mid-70s for highs. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Occasional showers are a better bet. They could be briefly moderate to heavy, especially south and east of the city. Lows should make the mid-50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We’re still likely to deal with some raindrops on Memorial Day Monday. Staying hopeful that it’s more hit-and-miss than widespread. If the low to the south comes close enough, we could see a more pronounced area of showers and storms develop over the area. If not, scattered and mainly afternoon into evening stuff. Mid-70s falling to 60s in rainier scenarios and mid- to upper 70s in drier ones. Confidence: Medium
Some more showers are possible Tuesday. There should be a lowering risk with time, and perhaps increased sunshine, as high temperatures try for the low to mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium