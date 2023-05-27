PM Update: Sunday should be salvageable despite clouds and slight rain chances

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: Clouds slowly increase toward mostly cloudy conditions, with time. Breezes, more or less blowing from an easterly direction, die down fairly quickly through the evening. Low temperatures should range across the 50s for the region.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s cloudy with pop-up showers — even a quick thundershower — possible, especially during the afternoon (2:30-5:30 p.m. may be target times for the main activity) and focused south and southeast of town. We may only achieve upper 60s to low 70s for high temperatures.

Overnight, rain chances rise, particularly after midnight. One or two could be briefly moderate to heavy. With the low pressure system only slowly heading northward toward us, the geographic focus of precipitation remains south and east of town. Upper 50s to low 60s may be as cool as we get.

The offshore low pressure system inching closer to us tomorrow and Monday

Showers are expected to roam by tomorrow afternoon and into Monday. Any thunderstorms rumbling around, which is a decent bet in this type of setup, should be “everyday” variety and not severe in impact. Below is an animation of how the European model expects the storm to meander toward us tomorrow and Monday.

This depiction of potential future precipitation is the wetter of most scenarios, so in a way this gives outdoor planners a near “worst case” scenario perhaps. The good news for outdoor and beach plans is that we’ve essentially confined the main rain chances to Monday — a good compromise? We could use the rain in the region, of course.

In case you are wondering, the National Hurricane Center gives only a slight (under 40 percent chance) of this low pressure system developing into a tropical depression before coming ashore and heading northward toward us from the Carolinas.

