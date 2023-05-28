D.C.-area forecast: A few showers possible today. Memorial Day could be a bit wetter.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: We may squeeze in most outdoor activities and confine the higher rain chances to tonight and tomorrow. Not bad compared to if we had an all-weekend washout! Express forecast Today: Cloudy with some pop-up showers. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms, especially late. Lows: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers/storms possible. Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Any rain today shouldn’t be too heavy or long-lasting, but could get more bothersome later tonight and into tomorrow. At least we had a nice start to the holiday weekend yesterday and still might salvage much of today. The hard-to-predict low-pressure system spreading the shower chances our way from the south continues to meander nearby through midweek.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): We’re mostly cloudy with an occasional pop-up shower — even a quick thundershower — possible, especially across the southern half of the region. We may only manage the upper 60s to low 70s for high temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Showers could become more numerous, particularly after midnight. One or two could be briefly moderate to heavy. With the low-pressure system only slowly heading northward toward us, the geographic focus of precipitation could be south and east of town. Upper 50s to low 60s are probably be as cool as we get. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Note our weekly Sunday chat is a “Holiday” Sunset Live Q&A *tomorrow* at 8:25 p.m. Keep reading for the forecast into midweek…

Memorial Day (Tomorrow): Higher rain chances may pester us, but there will probably still be hit-or-miss patchiness to the showers and perhaps some thundershowers. Any rain, maybe adding up to over a quarter-inch in some spots, would be welcome given how dry we’re running lately, despite the inconvenient holiday timing. High temperatures aim for the low to mid-70s and breezes from the east and northeast could gust near 25 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Easterly and northeasterly breezes may not slacken much. Skies stay mostly cloudy with periodic showers and even thunderstorms possible. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s for everyone in the region. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Noticeable east and northeast breezes continue on Tuesday as the meandering low pressure lingers nearby. Showers, a few storms, and even some periodic moderate rain is possible, but forecast confidence isn’t very high. Highs could be as cool as the mid-60s with more rain, to as warm as the low 70s if we see less rain. Confidence: Low-Medium

Still a persistent breeze from the northeast on Wednesday with plenty of clouds. Shower chances should start to diminish but a couple of downpours can’t be ruled out before possible late-afternoon peeks of sunshine. As of now temperatures look like they’ll top out in the 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article