PM Update: Increasing showers into tonight, especially south and east of town. A wetter Memorial Day.

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Showers have popped up this afternoon and have been roaming the region, especially south and east of town. They don’t appear to be too disruptive — nothing too heavy or long-lasting. Rain could get more bothersome later tonight and into Monday. The hard-to-predict low-pressure system influencing our weather has come ashore in North Carolina and is moving northward toward us, slowly.

Through tonight: As the low moves closer to us, it spreads more chances of showers our way from the south and east. Showers could become more numerous, particularly in the late evening and pre-dawn hours. There could be one or two downpours near dawn. Skies are mostly cloudy, otherwise. Low 60s to upper 50s are likely as cool as we get. Light but fairly steady east and northeast breezes continue.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Memorial Day): The chances for waves and bands of showers, storms and downpours increase with time. Afternoon may see more rain than morning, and south and east of town continue to be preferred rain areas. Mugginess has arrived, and dew points will swell into the mid-60s, making high temperatures in the low to mid-70s feel a couple of degrees warmer.

As the rain chances increase, east-northeasterly breezes may gust up to 25 mph by late afternoon and last into the night. A few spots could see a half-inch of rain or more if thunderstorms repeatedly track over the same areas. Possible downpours overnight may add a bit more to our tally. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s for everyone in the region.

Tracking our weather maker: North Carolina low-pressure system

Now having moved ashore and into North Carolina, the low-pressure system running our weather and giving us a tiny bit of forecast frustration is slowly moving our way. The current forecast is for this system to meander through midweek and keep us a bit cloudy and damp.

We may soon have to add shower chances into our Thursday forecast. Hopefully we can boot the low out of here before Friday. The difficulty in timing and predicting the exact track of this weather system is that its south-to-north movement is counter to prevailing west-to-east flow. It is cut off from the jet stream. However, this means more welcome rain chances for our region!

