D.C.-area forecast: Cool today with showers before gradual workweek warming trend

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: A few showers today (especially in the afternoon) are a small price to pay for all of the beautiful weather of late. Express forecast Today: A few showers, especially this afternoon. Highs: 70-74.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Lows: 53-58.

Tomorrow: Showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs: 68-72. Forecast in detail Despite storminess over the Carolinas, we managed a pretty nice Saturday and Sunday. Our last day of this holiday weekend is a little unsettled, but far from a washout. Tomorrow, the workweek starts off on a cloudy and cool note before sunshine and temperatures gradually increase. By Friday, we could see highs near 90 before temperatures slip some over the weekend.

Today (Monday): While we can’t rule out a brief shower or sprinkle in the morning, it should be mostly dry. Intermittent shower chances increase in the afternoon, especially in areas south of the District. A couple heavy downpours and even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. The chance of measurable rain is about 60 percent south of the District and 40 percent to the north. Considerable cloud cover holds highs to the low 70s in most spots. Winds are from the east at around 10 mph, with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances continue in the evening before decreasing a bit overnight. Lows are mostly in the mid-50s. Light to moderate winds from the east and northeast continue. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Scattered showers are possible in the morning but become less probable in the afternoon, when skies may brighten somewhat. Highs are near 70, with winds continuing to come in from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, but most of the shower activity should be over. Lows slip into the mid-to-upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

On Wednesday and Thursday, we should gradually see more sunshine and higher temperatures. Highs range from the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday before reaching the low 80s on Thursday. A pop-up shower or thundershower can’t totally be ruled out either day, but most spots should be dry. Nighttime lows mostly range from the mid-to-upper 50s in our cooler areas to the low-to-mid 60s downtown. Confidence: Medium

The warmest weather of the week and of 2023 so far arrives Friday and Saturday. Both days should bring lots of sun, with highs from the mid-80s to near 90. A wrinkle for Saturday will be a cool front dropping into the area from the north; that could limit warmth and introduce the chance of showers, especially north of the District. Lows Friday night range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

After lows near 60 Saturday night, Sunday is partly sunny and not quite as warm with highs in the 70s to near 80. Confidence: Low-Medium

