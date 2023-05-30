PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight and a touch warmer Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After our rainy Monday, we’re back to beautiful weather to finish this beautiful month. Highs today were a touch below normal, in the mid- and upper 70s. It’s warming up slightly tomorrow, but humidity stays on the low end. By late in the week, we might be talking about our first 90 degree days of the year. That’s still a couple days off, though.

Through Tonight: It’ll be a pleasant evening, with temperatures dipping back into the 60s. Clouds increase a bit tonight — and the next couple of nights — as a wind off the ocean continues. Lows should range across the 50s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We might as well finish the month as we spent much of it. Low humidity, sunshine and light winds should do it. Highs are likely to rise to around 80.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 17.17 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and tree pollen are both low.

Memorial Day rain: Going into yesterday, D.C. was in the running for second-driest May on record. Then it rained 0.86 inches on our holiday Monday. That moved the city up the list a handful more places, but it will still finish as the ninth-driest May on record with 1.30 inches. Normal for the month is almost 4 inches.

Out west at Dulles, 0.38 inches fell. To the north at Baltimore, only a trace. That means the 0.55 inches there this month will finish tied for the third-least on record since 1957.

Here's how much rain fell Monday around the DC area. Many spots with 0.5 to 1" with locally higher amounts near the Bay. Note the sharp cutoff where less than 0.1" fell in our northern suburbs. pic.twitter.com/SCiRof7mme — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) May 30, 2023

