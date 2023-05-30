D.C.-area forecast: Increasing sunshine today with a warming trend this week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Mostly cloudy morning, sunny afternoon and nice temperatures galore deliver a more than halfway decent score. Express forecast Today: Early shower? Increasing sunshine. Highs: 72-77.

Tonight: A few clouds, cool. Lows: 54-59.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-79. Forecast in detail With needed rain on Monday, our shorter workweek transitions back to sunshine later today, with a fairly nice rest of the week, as well. June kicks off on Thursday and Friday with a round of 80s for highs (maybe a shot at 90 on Friday). A cool front on Saturday could complicate the start of June’s first weekend, but Sunday may end up rather beautiful.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy skies to start the morning along with a small chance of a passing shower. But then skies turn mostly sunny from north to south by late morning into the afternoon as temperatures reach highs in the middle 70s. A bit of a breeze with winds from the northeast around 10 to 15 mph, maybe gusting up to 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Just a few clouds around as lows drift back into the cool middle to upper 50s. Light winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s by afternoon with fairly comfortable humidity (dew points in the low to middle 50s). There is a small chance of a pop-up shower, but most areas should stay dry. Light winds blow from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not quite as cool with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday brings a new month and a new opportunity for highs to reach the lower to maybe middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies. An outside (vs. inside, ha) chance of a shower exists, but again, the day should be mainly dry. Thursday night is mostly clear with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Friday features our warmest weather of the week and the season so far, as temperatures head toward highs mainly in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few spots may manage their first 90-degree temperature of the season; however, humidity stays below typical summer levels (dew points in more comfortable middle to upper 50s). Friday night could bring a few clouds with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend carries some complication thanks to an approaching cool front on Saturday. Highs in the lower to middle 80s are expected thanks to increasing clouds, and a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms could increase later in the day and into the evening. Saturday night lows eventually drop into the 50s to around 60. Sunday should live up to its name with sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80 along with very low humidity — a potentially perfect day. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article