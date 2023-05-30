For a third straight summer, we predict tolerable heat in D.C.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This has been a cool, dry May, with just a handful of 80-degree days, and none hitting 90. Bouts of summery weather have been short-lived, making for a refreshing month. But in the D.C. area, summer always wins; our first 90-degree day could arrive as soon as Friday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Looking ahead to June through August, we anticipate plenty of heat and humidity. Still, we expect a summer fairly similar to the last two, which were not especially brutal. They were close to average, without the relentless heat that is the hallmark of our most memorably oppressive summers. Neither summer saw the mercury reach the century mark.

Assuming summer temperatures are close to normal, it’s worth noting that our “new normal” summer is hotter than it was a few decades ago. The area’s average high from July 6 to 27 is around 90 degrees, whereas it was previously in the upper 80s. Human-caused climate change has boosted average temperatures by over 1 degree in the past 30 years.

Our recent lack of rain has the region teetering on the edge of drought. We don’t see signs of severe drought as we head toward near- to above-average rainfall during the summer months. But predicting summer precipitation weeks to months ahead of time is challenging.

When putting together a summer outlook, it’s also difficult to determine the signals for extreme warmth or cold (relative to average) that we sometimes see ahead of winter. As such, our outlook is of low to medium confidence. This kind of seasonal forecasting is experimental, and errors are possible.

Summer outlook by the numbers

Summer average temperature: Overall temperatures should be around the 1991-to-2020 average, perhaps leaning slightly below.

Temperatures compared with average, month by month:

June: Average

July: Average to 1 degree below average

August: Average

Number of 90-degree days for June, July and August: We will probably swelter for 20 to 25 days, compared with an average of 34. Note that an additional six 90-degree days occur on average outside June to August.

Longest streak of 90-degree days: Five to seven days

Number of 100-degree days: Zero

Rainfall: Slightly above-average

Methodology

In preparing this outlook we considered several factors, described below. We should note that any one factor doesn’t necessarily correlate with a particular kind of summer (e.g., warm, cool, dry or wet).

Right now we are seeing a developing El Niño event that we expect to strengthen throughout the summer. The presence of either El Niño or La Niña in the tropical Pacific Ocean sometimes makes predicting summer conditions easier, as El Niños can favor cooler summers, while La Niñas favor hotter summers.

In addition to El Niño, we considered the current phase of the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (which has been persistently negative) and predecessor weather patterns from the spring. These inputs informed the identification of analogues, or years with similar weather patterns, that we used in forming our outlook.

In this case, the summers of 1951, 1963, 1972, 2002 and 2009 emerged as the best analogues. The weather during those summers was given loose consideration in our projections for the one that is about to begin.

Review of our winter outlook

Winter is now a distant memory, but we always grade our winter outlooks.

Looking back at what we forecast in November, our outlook performed somewhat poorly. Despite our call for 6 to 18 inches of snow throughout the region, we had practically none, along with historically mild temperatures.

Temperature review

With temperatures, we not only make a seasonal forecast but also break down that forecast by month. Not all outlooks do this.

While we consider it important to get right the overall temperature difference from normal, the average monthly temperature is not just an afterthought; it is an integral part of our outlook.

We predicted that the overall winter temperature would end up around one degree above average, and it finished 4.3 degrees above the norm. Thus, even though we predicted a slightly warmer than normal winter, it ended up quite warmer than predicted because of a super warm January and February.

Our month-by-month predictions were lousy:

We predicted December to be one degree above average, and it finished 1.6 degrees below average. Not a good call.

We said January would finish at normal to one degree below average, and it finished a whopping 7.7 degrees above average. Big miss.

We predicted that February would finish two degrees above average, and it ended up 6.7 degrees above average. While we underestimated the extent of the warmth, this was an okay call, especially when compared to the previous two months.

We give ourselves a C- for the overall winter temperature prediction and a D for the month-to-month predictions, for a combined temperature grade of D+.

Snowfall review

Our snowfall prediction was bad, though we did correctly call for below-normal snow or about 50 percent of normal in most places. Nonetheless, with just a trace to two inches falling across most of the area, our forecast fell well short.

We give ourselves a C on our snow call. While we didn’t predict the near shutout, we did correctly predict that snowfall would be meaningfully below normal.

Summary

Overall, it was a mediocre to poor winter outlook, which failed to correctly predict the intensity of the warmth and the lack of snow. We give ourselves a C- for the outlook.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

