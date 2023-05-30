Strong Southeast storm slams Carolinas

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beachgoers in the Carolinas were disappointed as heavy rains, rough surf, coastal flooding and strong winds spoiled the holiday weekend’s forecast. A strong storm system, bearing characteristics reminiscent of a tropical storm, slammed the Southeast for days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The well-predicted storm was a “cutoff low,” or a low-pressure system pinched off from the jet stream. With nothing to move it along, it was able to batter the coast for days, causing beach erosion and whipping up 35-foot waves well offshore.

The storm system was mirrored by a dome of hot high pressure to the north, which brought sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s to Downeast Maine at the same time the Carolinas were stuck in the 50s.

Impacts on land

The storm continues to spin over the S Carolina coast pushing clouds over most of Maryland. Rain so far remains south of Baltimore/Washington with the most significant thunderstorms around the Outer Banks. Ellicott City is cloudy and 61° after a low of 49°. pic.twitter.com/Bqw6vngfcU — John Collins (@collinsvoxwx) May 28, 2023

Hit hardest were the Carolinas, which bore the brunt of onshore winds circulating around the slow-moving low-pressure system that moved inland at a snail’s pace. Between early Thursday and late Monday, some areas picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.

Perhaps counterintuitively, some of the greatest totals were recorded far inland, removed from the core of the storm system. That’s because moisture was forced up the east slopes of the Appalachians, where it was transformed into heavy downpours that led to totals of close to 5 inches.

Here are some of the highest rainfall figures across the Southeast and interior Mid-Atlantic.

Along the Appalachians:

5.91 inches, Hot Springs, N.C.

5.77 inches, Bat Cave, N.C.

4.95 inches, Glade Creek, N.C.

4.77 inches near Walker Mountain, Va.

4.64 inches, Bluefield, W.Va.

4.26 inches, Copper Hill, Va.

3.32 inches, Boone, N.C.

3.24 inches near Asheville, N.C.

3.06 inches, Wytheville, Va.

3.04 inches, Blacksburg, Va.

At the beaches:

3.15 inches, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

3.01 inches near New River, N.C.

2.80 inches, Newport, N.C.

2.73 inches, Havelock, N.C.

2.66 inches, Charleston, S.C.

2.64 inches, Surf City, N.C.

2.38 inches, Conway, S.C.

2.27 inches near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Winds also gusted well over the 39-mph threshold for tropical storm force across the coastal Carolinas. Here’s a look at some of the greatest gusts.

60 mph, Sullivan’s Island, S.C.

53 mph, Folly Beach, S.C.

52 mph, Jacksonville, N.C.

48 mph, Fort Sumter, S.C.

46 mph, Piney Island, N.C.

41 mph, Charleston International Airport

The strong onshore winds pushed water against the coastline, causing coastal flooding in the Carolinas as well.

Coastal flood warnings were hoisted for Pamlico Sound along the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where 3 to 4 feet of inundation was predicted in vulnerable locations.

A number of docks were submerged by the swollen seas.

A bit of coastal flooding currently in Oriental, North Carolina at Main St and Factory St... Although this is a non-tropical coastal low, it is still bringing impacts to many in the Carolinas today. - 3:10pm @NWSMoreheadCity pic.twitter.com/eCU4wVtXSV — Bryce Shelton (@BryceShelton01) May 27, 2023

Was this a tropical storm?

Nope. This was a “cold-core low.” In other words, the life-giving force behind its intensity didn’t principally stem from warm ocean waters, but rather frigid air in the upper atmosphere. That caused columns of air to contract, pulling in surrounding air like a vacuum and making the counterclockwise spiral of winds known as a low-pressure system. Since it had detached from the jet stream, it was able to stall for days, resulting in the storm’s slow-moving nature and contributing to greater impacts in terms of rainfall and rough surf.

Wonder if they’ll end up reclassifying this #NotArlene as a subtropical storm down the road, in a reanalysis.. It’s got an interesting in structure, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/u7py5rqv97 — Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) May 27, 2023

There was a point where the National Hurricane Center did note it was monitoring the system. While tropical development was not expected, there were some semblances of tropical characteristics, and it’s likely the storm acquired a bit of its oomph from warm Gulf Stream waters.

The storm system also wasn’t symmetrical like a tropical system — and it retained fronts. The presence of fronts means a storm is a mid-latitude system, rather than one of tropical origin.

Wind, Rain, Waves, and Rips. Besides sounding like a 🔥 mixtape, it is also what we are experiencing this weekend in ENC.

It looks like a TC, walks like a TC, and quacks (maybe not) like a TC, so why isn't it a TC? Check out below 👇 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pEhMO6DmEf — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) May 27, 2023

That said, some meteorologists believe that the system, since it walked a tightrope between tropical and fully non-tropical, may count in the gray area of a “subtropical system.” That may be a question that meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center raise down the road once they collect additional data and process it in postseason analysis. (That did occur with an unnamed subtropical storm in mid-January).

