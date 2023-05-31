D.C.-area forecast: Warming up through Friday with a shower chance late Saturday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: One point off in case early clouds linger too long. Either way, we add to our count of comfortably warm May days with low humidity. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s. Forecast in detail This week’s steady warming trend seems timely as we transition from May to June. Temperatures remain comfortably warm today and tomorrow before a more summery feel on Friday. All the while, humidity stays mostly in check despite becoming a bit more noticeable. Otherwise, we’re looking mostly dry except for the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): A lot like yesterday, just a notch warmer. Partly cloudy skies this morning should turn mostly sunny by late morning and afternoon. Highs head for the upper 70s to near 80 with light winds and low humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Another partly cloudy start, then becoming mostly sunny by late morning and afternoon. And another step warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity creeps a bit higher but remains fairly comfortable with continued light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cruising right along with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The heat gets going on Friday with highs climbing to about 85 to 90 under mostly sunny skies. Humidity might be slightly more noticeable but still well below typical midsummer levels. Mostly clear Friday night and rather mild with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday should see plenty of morning sun as temperatures climb toward highs in the 80s. Clouds could increase during the afternoon and, with a touch of humidity and a cold front moving in from the northeast, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon into evening. Saturday night lows settle in the mid-50s to low 60s as drier air arrives. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday could see some lingering morning clouds but should eventually turn mostly sunny. In fact, Sunday could end up rather beautiful with low humidity, a nice breeze and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium

