D.C.-area forecast: Warming up through Friday with a shower chance late Saturday

Today (Wednesday): A lot like yesterday, just a notch warmer. Partly cloudy skies this morning should turn mostly sunny by late morning and afternoon. Highs head for the upper 70s to near 80 with light winds and low humidity. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Mostly clear during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows drop back to the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Another partly cloudy start, then becoming mostly sunny by late morning and afternoon. And another step warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. Humidity creeps a bit higher but remains fairly comfortable with continued light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Cruising right along with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
The heat gets going on Friday with highs climbing to about 85 to 90 under mostly sunny skies. Humidity might be slightly more noticeable but still well below typical midsummer levels. Mostly clear Friday night and rather mild with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday should see plenty of morning sun as temperatures climb toward highs in the 80s. Clouds could increase during the afternoon and, with a touch of humidity and a cold front moving in from the northeast, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon into evening. Saturday night lows settle in the mid-50s to low 60s as drier air arrives. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday could see some lingering morning clouds but should eventually turn mostly sunny. In fact, Sunday could end up rather beautiful with low humidity, a nice breeze and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Confidence: Medium