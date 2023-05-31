PM Update: Temperatures rise another notch on a sunny Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today seemed like the perfect end to a magnificent month of nice days. Yeah, we could use some more rain. Hopefully it’ll come during the peak of summer to help keep us cool, right? Highs near 80 this afternoon weren’t far from normal for the end of May. Over the next few days, we’ll be welcoming meteorological summer (June-August) with some above average stuff.

Through tonight: Skies should stay mainly clear into the night. Clouds are likely to increase overnight with light onshore flow continuing. Low temperatures should range from about 55 to 60. Winds are probably light from the northeast after dark.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Maybe a few more clouds compared with today, but I’d call it mostly sunny from here. Temperatures should continue their climb, toward highs in the mid-80s most spots. Winds are likely to blow from the south and west around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high at 10.5 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate at 18.9 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are moderate and weed pollen is low.

Here comes 90: It appears that Washington will snag the first 90-degree day of the year Friday. If so, it’ll be the latest first instance since 2020, when it hit 93 on June 3. In the period since 2000, there have been six years that didn’t witness the first 90-degree day until June, with 2003 (June 24) the latest of the group. Washington’s average for the first 90-degree day is May 16.

