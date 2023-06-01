PM Update: Iffy air quality through Friday as heat and humidity build

* Code Orange air quality this evening and Friday, unhealthy for sensitive groups *
Through Tonight: Much of the area moved into Code Orange air quality this afternoon as wildfire smoke thickened. That may continue to be the case into the night, but it’s mainly clear otherwise. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tomorrow (Friday): We couldn’t hold off 90 forever, and tomorrow looks like the first of the year should be attained. Highs in most spots are in the low 90s as humidity rises toward moderate levels. Another day of hazy skies as well, with Code Orange air quality forecast once again.
Bass River Fire: A fire in New Jersey has added to the smoke in our skies today. We’ve now seen wildfire smoke from western Canada, Nova Scotia and New Jersey over recent weeks. Called the Bass River Fire, the blaze started Thursday afternoon and was rapidly expanding in size past 3,100 acres today. It is currently 15 percent contained.
3100 acre Allen Rd Fire in Bass River State Forest spreading smoke towards Baltimore.https://t.co/VixofJO2zA pic.twitter.com/hT4cigoRtc— John Boyle (@fjohnboyle) June 1, 2023
Bass River fire spread quite a bit since last night! #njwx pic.twitter.com/Xx7z1b5aRn— JakeR_wx (@Jakewx1) June 1, 2023
