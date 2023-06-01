PM Update: Iffy air quality through Friday as heat and humidity build

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality this evening and Friday, unhealthy for sensitive groups * We welcomed climatological summer (June-August) on a warm note today. Highs in the mid-80s are a couple degrees above average for the date. There’s been some more of that wildfire smoke, as well. This morning it was mainly from Nova Scotia. Since then, we’ve seen a fresh plume move into the area from a growing fire in New Jersey.

Through Tonight: Much of the area moved into Code Orange air quality this afternoon as wildfire smoke thickened. That may continue to be the case into the night, but it’s mainly clear otherwise. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): We couldn’t hold off 90 forever, and tomorrow looks like the first of the year should be attained. Highs in most spots are in the low 90s as humidity rises toward moderate levels. Another day of hazy skies as well, with Code Orange air quality forecast once again.

Advertisement

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Bass River Fire: A fire in New Jersey has added to the smoke in our skies today. We’ve now seen wildfire smoke from western Canada, Nova Scotia and New Jersey over recent weeks. Called the Bass River Fire, the blaze started Thursday afternoon and was rapidly expanding in size past 3,100 acres today. It is currently 15 percent contained.

3100 acre Allen Rd Fire in Bass River State Forest spreading smoke towards Baltimore.https://t.co/VixofJO2zA pic.twitter.com/hT4cigoRtc — John Boyle (@fjohnboyle) June 1, 2023

Bass River fire spread quite a bit since last night! #njwx pic.twitter.com/Xx7z1b5aRn — JakeR_wx (@Jakewx1) June 1, 2023

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article