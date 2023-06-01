D.C.-area forecast: Enjoyable warmth today but a shot of summer heat tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Savor the nice weather as we move into June, for heat and humidity will come all too soon. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy start but partly sunny finish. Highs: 80 to 84.

Tonight: Clouds increase, calm winds. Lows: 56 to 62.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, minimal breezes. Highs: 87 to 91. Forecast in detail The first meteorological day of summer is a fine one, but things heat up tomorrow with many spots reaching 90. However, a strong cold front comes to our rescue later Saturday with mild conditions into next week. A smattering of light showers is likely with the front, but Sunday is back to perfection.

Today (Thursday): We should start the day off with a fair amount of low clouds as maritime air filtered in overnight. The summer sun is diligent and should burn through much of it by afternoon, allowing highs to top out in the low 80s. Humidity is not a factor and winds are light from the east. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening should be fairly clear, but some more low clouds are likely to sneak back in after midnight. Winds calm and lows are mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies clear quickly in the morning and temperatures climb at a rapid pace. Winds are lacking, but humidity is still moderate. Nevertheless, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will make you break a sweat if you are out for long. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calm winds should drop temperatures fairly quickly for a nice and warm evening. Lows slip into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday morning is sunny, calm and warm. An unusually strong cold front is headed our way from New England in the afternoon. There should be no mistaking its arrival as gusty winds from the northeast set off light showers and possibly a brief thunderstorm. Highs should still climb to the mid-80s but will drop 10 to 15 degrees in a flash as the front arrives. The showers should taper off after midnight with lows falling to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Skies should be fairly clear to start Sunday, but with warming, clouds will bubble up off and on the rest of the day. Highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A clear evening will allow a good view of the rising full “strawberry” moon. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The cool air mass is likely to stick around on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s. However, the spread by the models for that day is from the low 60s to low 80s, depending on just how strongly the cold push locks in. Confidence: Low-Medium

